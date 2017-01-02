New York Giants: Handing Out Game Balls For The Win Over Washington

The New York Giants ended the postseason aspirations for a division rival on New Year’s Day. Who stepped up against the Washington Redskins?

Traditionally speaking, Week 17 was meaningless for the New York Giants. New York had already secured a postseason appearance, as well as its status as a No. 5 seed, and no result would change that.

With a chance to eradicate the postseason dreams of a division rival, however, the Giants went on the road and defeated the Washington Redskins 19-10.

New York finishes the 2016 NFL regular season at 11-5 following its dominant defensive showing against Washington. In the process, it bounced back from a 24-19 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and rediscovered momentum.

With nine wins over the course of its final 11 regular season games, the Giants are as hot as any team in the NFL.

New York has won at least 11 games for the first time since 2010. Most importantly, it’s maintained an elite level of play on defense and may have stabilized one of its crippling areas of weakness.

The question is: who were the Players of the Game during the New York Giants’ 19-10 victory over the Washington Redskins?

Offensive Player of the Game: Paul Perkins

For weeks on end, New York Giants fans were calling for Paul Perkins to replace Rashad Jennings as the starting running back. There have been flashes of brilliance throughout the 2017 NFL regular season.

During Week 17, Perkins had a breakout performance that justified the belief that he’s the right player to go with during the NFL Playoffs.

Perkins carried the ball 21 times for a game-high and career-high 102 rushing yards. It was Perkins’ third consecutive game with at least 50 rushing yards, as well as his second straight with at least 65.

With the first 100-yard game of his career, Perkins became the Giants’ first 100-yard rusher since the 2015 season.

Perkins’ ability to run between the tackles and fight through contract is something New York’s offense has been desperately missing. He won’t go down on first contact and stepped up with a massive performance in Week 17.

If the Giants get this type of play and production during the playoffs, they’ll be able to make another deep run.

Defensive Player of the Game: Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie

The New York Giants have one of the most feared and respected secondaries in the NFL. Landon Collins is a Defensive Player of the Year candidate, Andrew Adams is an underrated force, and Janoris Jenkins has become a legitimate shutdown corner.

During Week 17, it was cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie who stepped up with a legitimately elite performance.

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie with sixth INT of season, second of game. Puts this one away. Giants finish 11-5. Keep Redskins out of playoffs. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 2, 2017

Rodgers-Cromartie was targeted five times and allowed just one reception for five yards. He also pulled in two interceptions, including the game-sealing pick that put the Washington Redskins away late in the game.

As if that weren’t enough, Rodgers-Cromartie also registered a sack and totaled three tackles in what may have been the best performance of his career.

Rodgers-Cromartie has been consistently superb during the 2016 regular season. Jenkins has justifiably received praise, but one could easily argue that Rodgers-Cromartie ranks amongst the Top 5 cornerbacks in the NFL.

The Giants will go as far as the defense takes them, and Rodgers-Cromartie is one of the most critical pieces to that puzzle.

Special Teams Player of the Game: Robbie Gould

When it comes to battles between NFC East rivals, games are often decided by defense and special teams. The New York Giants were legitimately dominant on defense, and it was special teams that sealed the deal.

The Giants needed place kicker Robbie Gould to step up against the Washington Redskins and that’s exactly what they did.

Gould converted a 22-yard field goal that gave New York a 3-0 lead in the first quarter. Those points proved critical. Washington tied the game in the fourth quarter at 10-10 and that score remained on the board until there were three minutes left on the clock.

With the game tied at 10-10 and just 2:12 on the clock, Gould converted a 40-yard field goal that proved to be the game-winning play.

Gould also converted an extra point in the second quarter, which has become more of an achievement than it used to be. His perfection on scoring plays was one of the keys to victory for a team that struggled to generate consistent offense.

Gould is now 10-of-10 on field goal attempts in 2016 and 20-of-23 on extra points, and the latter mark must be maintained through the playoffs.

With a 19-10 win over the Washington Redskins in Week 17, the New York Giants have discovered powerful momentum.

