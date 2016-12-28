New York Islanders Daily: John Tavares On The Penalty Kill

With New York Islanders’ Casey Cizikas sidelined with an injury captain John Tavares has taken over for him on the penalty kill. It’s been working out.

For the first time in his New York Islanders career John Tavares is killing penalties. Ever since Casey Cizikas got hurt he’s taken over the role and the PK unit has been very good ever since.

“I’m obviously known more for offense and making plays, but I’d like to think I can be counted on. I was asked to be out there and contribute, and I’m just doing what I can to be productive and doing a good job.” said Tavares.

Productive is just what the penalty kill has been, they’re nine for nine in the last three games.

This just shows Tavares’ versatility. In years gone by, when the Islanders were on the kill that would mean that JT would have to sit on the bench. The Islanders have struggled, taking bad penalties a lot this year which keeps their best player ridin’ the pine for that time. Not an ideal situation.

With JT on the PK unit it allows for Jack Capuano to have his best player on the ice. There’s not exactly a timetable for Cizikas’ return so we may have to get used to JT killing penalties. If they keep it up at this pace, I don’t think anyone would mind it.

If Anders Lee continues at first 34gm pace, he will end up well over 25 goals. Perhaps 30 this season. #isles — B.D. Gallof (@BDGallof) December 28, 2016

Anders Lee continued his hot streak while Andrew Ladd seems like he's starting to find his stride as well.

Barzal is going full beast mode at World Juniors. Was he ready all along and just never got a fair shot? Probably.

Cullity is a solid defensive defenseman and it seems like he's found his niche with the Sound Tigers.

Some pictures from the Islanders big win over the Washington Capitals.

