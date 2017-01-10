New York Islanders captain John Tavares reiterated what he already has said in the past. John Tavares is happy to be an Islander.

John Tavares told Newsday that he isn’t going anywhere. “I think I’ve stated enough how much I enjoy being here.’’ To those following along this is nothing new.

Every couple months the media, whether in New York or in Toronto begins to bring up the rumors that he’ll leave New York. Maybe I’m a sucker but I genuinely believe him when he says he wants to stay.

Since day one Tavares has seemed to be cut from a different cloth. He comes off as a superhuman athlete who only thinks about hockey. Like a robot he eats, breathes and sleeps with hockey on the brain.

It’s hard to explain, but the best way I can explain it is by saying it’s just Tavares being Tavares.

The belief we have in today’s sports world is that the star athlete will leave to get paid, especially if the team is struggling which the Islanders are. Somethings different about this one.

I always point back to his draft day when he gave that little wink into the camera on his way up to the stage. It was almost to say; don’t worry New York, I got you.

We always fear the worst when it comes to our guys, but this time it’ll be different. When Tavares re-signs it will just be Tavares being Tavares.

