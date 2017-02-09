New York Islanders Daily: Josh Bailey The Unlikely Hero

No other forward for the New York Islanders has been criticized more than Josh Bailey, but he’s been proving his haters wrong this year.

I’m not a Josh Bailey apologist, he’s not my favorite player, but from an honest assessment of the 2016 season he’s been the most consistent New York Islanders forward.

Jeff Capellini actually makes the case that he’s not a bust. Comparing Bailey’s numbers to the 2008 draft class only Jordan Eberle and Steven Stamkos have more goals. Jeff’s point is that the Islanders choice of Bailey isn’t as bad as we might’ve thought.

For this year Bailey has 38 points in 51 games. Which would put him on pace for 61 points, beating his previous career high by 20 points.

Of course some of the reason for the inflation of his points is due to who he’s playing with Skating with John Tavares will certainly help a players numbers, just ask Matt Moulson.

Although to be fair to Bails he’s earned the right to play on the top line. Who else would you put up there with Tavares? The Lee – Tavares – Bailey combination has been working anyway. He’s not the perfect player, but Josh Bailey is far from being the problem with the Islanders.

Isles Tweet Of The Day

Jiggs will be subbing for Brendan Burke in couple of weeks on #isles broadcast. After that, ‘who knows’ was his response. — Andy Graziano (@AndyGraz_SNY) February 9, 2017

Our Stuff

Islanders power play isn’t as bad as what we thought (Eyes On Isles)

My initial reaction was wait what? But, Mitch makes some great points.

Other Stuff

Islanders mailbag. (Newsday)

Arthur Staple answers questions on trades, Ryan Pulock, coaches and more.

More from Eyes On Isles

This article originally appeared on