With only one day left on the roller coaster ride of emotion that has been the New York Islanders 2016, here, in no particular order, are what I think their 2017 New Year’s Resolutions should be.

Back a dump-truck full of money up to John Tavares’ front door. If he won’t re-sign, then go crazy and do whatever it takes. Give him full no-trade. Give him veto power over all team decisions. Just get him to extend before next season starts because the circus that will ensue if he doesn’t will only end in tears.

Find a bona fide top line wing before the 2017-18 season opener. I don’t care if its by giving the young guys a shot this year. I don’t care if its by trading away some pieces and picks. I don’t care if its by signing a UFA/RFA. Just. Get. It. Done.

Figure out the ice situation at Barclay’s. I’m sure there’s still a good chance we move somewhere else in the long term. As far as next year goes, we’re going to be at Barclay’s. Make sure the ice is cold please.

Find a coach that can get the most out of young players. Jack Capuano has to go and part of that reason is his inability to nurture young talent.

Finally get team management in order. The fans have been waiting. If Isles ownership doesn’t want fans going over the side of this sinking ship, they have got to mix things up. Garth Snow might be the only person left on the planet who thinks Jack Capuano deserves a coaching job. If we go into next season with them both still on the payroll, I will probably stop watching games.

Never carry three goalies on the roster ever again. Regardless of who is in charge, this was an absolute disaster that could have been avoided and should not be repeated. My only hope is that Greiss and Berube don’t charge us a premium in the off-season as a result of this treatment.

Every year, we all get a chance to start over. 2017 will be the Islanders’ chance to turn over a new leaf. Hopefully, they use that chance to take the step forward that they promised this year and not another step back.

