Playing for the Seattle Thunderbirds, New York Islanders prospect Mathew Barzal put up six points in their 8-5 win over the Portland Winterhawks.

Juniors or not a six-point performance from Mathew Barzal is impressive nonetheless. The New York Islanders prospect put up a goal and five assists last night as his Thunderbirds would beat the Winterhawks 8-5. You can watch the highlights here.

Barzal is arguably the Islanders best prospect. You might remember him getting a nine-game trial period earlier in the year in which he only played in two games.

He didn’t record any points during his very short stint with the Islanders. Actually, his most memorable moment is one that he likely wants to forget.

After serving a two-minute penalty Barzal recorded another one as he played the puck while still standing in the penalty box. The definition of a rookie mistake. Although it was a rather dumb play, then coach Jack Capuano still should’ve given more than a two-game trial.

The Islanders shortly thereafter sent Barzal back to Seattle where he is currently dominating. He’s got nine goals and a whopping 51 assists after last night’s dominant performance.

He hasn’t just shown off on his Seattle team, his impact was felt for Team Canada during World Juniors.

Mathew Barzal with a short-handed goal to give Canada a 1-0 lead. #WJC2017 pic.twitter.com/atteaUVdT3 — Zachary DeVine (@zakkthebear) December 30, 2016

In seven games he had three goals and six assists.He helped lead the team to a matchup against Team USA and Kieffer Bellows. Team USA ended up going on to win Final in a wild game.

Barzal is known as a playmaker and his statistics show this. He averages more than an assist a night while his goal total is much lower. This year Barzal has scored in 30 percent of the games he’s played with Seattle.

If that translates to the NHL he’d be a 25 goal a year player. Barzal is the kind of player the Islanders could use down the line.

Hopefully, he gets his chance with the Islanders. If the Isles do look to make a trade with another team Barzal will be high on every other team’s wishlist. The Isles have some depth with their prospects but parting ways with Barzal could come back to haunt them.

