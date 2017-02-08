New York Jets: Offensive tackle

Unless 2016 second-round pick Christian Hackenberg is the guy (unlikely at this point), there’s a spot to fill at quarterback, and whoever the Jets find will need protection. Ryan Clady (cap hit of $10.5 million in 2017) and Breno Giacomini (cap hit $5.1 million) are expensive for tackles in their 30s coming off injury-riddled seasons. Either could be replaced—and not internally, since so-so backup Ben Ijalana is now a free agent. What type of tackle New York finds depends on the system installed by first-time offensive coordinator John Morton (former Saints receivers coach). If it’s run-heavy and built on deep drop-backs, the tackle will be pricier. If it’s a quick-striking spread scheme, a middle-tier tackle will do.

