New York Knicks: Brandon Jennings Calls Himself Out For Inconsistency

The New York Knicks are struggling to win games. Instead of attempting to deflect the blame, Brandon Jennings is taking accountability.

The New York Knicks have begun to justify the underwhelming expectations of the masses. Since entering Christmas Day with a record of 16-13, the Knicks have gone 1-7 and dropped to three games below .500 at 17-20.

Rather than pointing fingers and attempting to deflect blame onto others, sixth man Brandon Jennings is taking accountability for his part in the team’s struggles.

Jennings has become a fan favorite with his flashy handles and creativity as a facilitator. He’s also been one of the Knicks’ most inconsistent players, however, as he tends to transition from a stellar showing to a virtual no-show from a statistical perspective.

According to Al Iannazzone of Newsday, Jennings is disappointed in himself for the inconsistency he’s displayed in 2016-17.

“I’ve been playing like [expletive]. Some games I might have good games and the next game, it’s like, where am I? I’ve got to find a way to bring energy to every game.”

Jennings has shown flashes of brilliance, but he must be a more consistent contributor if he’s going to fill the role of sixth man.

The past five games have been a microcosm of Jennings’ season. He went off for 32 points, seven assists, and five rebounds against the Houston Rockets, and followed with another solid showing with 12 points in 24 minutes against the Orlando Magic.

In the following two games, however, Jennings combined for three points and six assists in 21 total minutes.

Jennings stepped up with 17 points and four assists on 6-of-11 shooting from the field against the Indiana Pacers, but that was essentially a blowout loss.

Jennings clearly has the ability to be the high-level contributor that he was with the Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons. The key to his career turnaround will be to think less and react more to what’s in front of him.

Jeff Hornacek has been pleading with Jennings to stop passing up open shots and trust his instincts as a scorer.

If Jennings simply commits to that mentality, all the while maintaining his selflessness, he and the Knicks should turn this season around.

