New York Knicks: Chasson Randle Signs With The Philadlephia 76ers

The New York Knicks have temporarily missed out on the opportunity to sign Summer League, preseason, and NBA D-League standout Chasson Randle.

New York Knicks fans have been petitioning for the front office to sign Chasson Randle to a 10-day contract. He broke out as a fan favorite at the Orlando Summer League, but suffered a left orbital fracture in the midst of a strong showing in the preseason.

Though Randle was turning heads as a member of the Westchester Knicks in the NBA D-League, it’s not New York that he’ll be calling home for the next 10 days.

Randle chose to play for Westchester in the wake of his injury. He fought through a period of time in which he was forced to wear a protective mask and produced at an exceptional level in the NBA D-League.

According to Shams Charania of The Vertical, Randle has left the Westchester Knicks and signed a 10-day contract with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Philadelphia 76ers will sign Chasson Randle of Westchester to a 10-day contract on Tuesday, league sources tell The Vertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 9, 2017

According to Ian Begley of ESPN New York, the Knicks had discussions about signing Randle, but nothing came to fruition.

For whatever it’s worth, the Knicks were having discussions externally about adding Chasson Randle to their 15-man roster, sources say.

That’s a crushing blow to the Knicks fans who wanted Randle to join the main roster.

In 19 appearances in Westchester, Randle averaged 20.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.1 steals, and 2.6 3-point field goals made in 32.0 minutes per game. He did so on a slash line of .422/.402/.825.

Randle’s most intriguing performance was a 38-point eruption on 12-of-19 shooting from the field and a 9-of-11 shooting mark from beyond the arc.

[embedded content]

One game later, he dropped 36 points and five assists on 13-of-24 shooting from the field and 7-of-9 shooting from distance.

[embedded content]

Unfortunately, Randle will be taking his talents to Philadelphia instead of remaining in New York.

There’s still a chance that the 76ers won’t bring him back beyond his 10-day contract, but for now, the Knicks have missed out on the opportunity to bring Randle to New York.

