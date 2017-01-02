New York Knicks: Five Keys To Defeating The Orlando Magic

The New York Knicks will look to snap a four-game losing streak on Monday, January 2. What must New York do to defeat the Orlando Magic?

For the second time in two weeks, the New York Knicks will do battle with the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden. It projects to be one of the most vital games of the 2016-17 NBA regular season, as well as a test of New York’s strength and character.

With a record below .500 at the beginning of the new year, Jeff Hornacek and the Knicks will be as close to must-win territory as imaginable on January 2.

The Knicks enter their first game of 2017 at 16-17 and in the midst of a four-game losing streak. All four losses have been relatively close games, including two heartbreaking finishes and a third being a shorthanded loss to the Houston Rockets.

The good news for New York is that the last time it managed to secure a victory was the last time it played the Magic.

New York has moved beyond the stage of being hopeful for a victory and entered the territory of near desperation. Falling below .500 was tough enough, but dropping two games below it as the All-Star Break nears would be insufferable.

The question is: what will be the keys to victory as New York pursues its 17th win of the season and an even .500 record?

5. 3-Point Defense

The first time the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic met in 2016-17, Jeff Hornacek’s crew pulled out a 106-95 victory. It was one of the best showings of the year, as New York moved the ball well and defended at an extraordinarily high level.

One could argue that the key to the success of the defense was the Knicks’ ability to prevent Orlando from developing a rhythm from beyond the arc.

Orlando converted just five of its 27 3-point field goal attempts during the 106-95 duel. Serge Ibaka accounted for three of the five makes himself, while Evan Fournier and Elfrid Payton combined to go 2-of-9 from distance.

If the Knicks are going to defeat the Magic again, then they must maintain the same level of defensive intensity.

Expecting to hold Orlando to 18.5 percent shooting from beyond the arc is clearly unrealistic. New York can still control the pace of the game by defending with energy, however, and containing the 3-point shot should be a primary point of emphasis.

Orlando ranks a respectable No. 17 in the NBA in 3-point field goals made, but its inefficiency at 33.4 percent implies that New York should win this battle.

4. 3-Point Shooting

The Orlando Magic have one of the most intimidating interior duos in the NBA with power forward Serge Ibaka and center Bismack Biyombo. They’re revered rim protectors who can alter shots both at the rim and from 16 feet and within.

The last time out, the New York Knicks overcame that truth by stepping up with an ideal and efficient performance from beyond the arc.

[embedded content]

New York finished the first meeting with nine 3-point field goals made on 20 attempts. By comparison, the Knicks shot just 42.1 percent on 2-point field goals and made just 15 free throws in what was a strong defensive performance by the Magic.

If the Knicks are going to defeat the Magic for a second time in 2016-17, then the 3-point shot must fall in a timely manner.

New York doesn’t necessarily need to shoot the lights out, but it must be able to convert the 3-ball at important stages of the game. If the offense is going cold or Orlando begins to go on a run, then the Knicks must be able to hit the shot that the Magic are struggling to convert.

The Knicks shouldn’t rely too heavily on any one shot, but converting the 3-ball in opportune moments will be crucial.

3. Limiting Free Throws

The New York Knicks are sending opponents to the line in a way that isn’t exactly reminiscent of the 1990s. Rather than committing hard fouls and sending a message, the Knicks are committing petty fouls and getting exploited.

If the Knicks are going to defeat the Magic for a second time, then they must do what worked so well the first time: avoid foul trouble.

New York limited Orlando to 16 free throw attempts during the 106-95 victory on December 22. That was a refreshing turn of events given how poor of a job the Knicks have done at keeping the opposition off the charity stripe.

Through 33 games, the Knicks are allowing an average of 26.0 free throw attempts per game—the fourth-worst mark in the NBA.

Letting up 26.0 free throw attempts per game is an easy way to fall apart on the defensive end of the floor. It not only provides an opportunity to put free points on the board, but it takes key players off of the floor due to foul trouble.

The Knicks need the likes of Joakim Noah and Kristaps Porzingis to remain on the floor for as long as possible, and avoiding foul trouble is the best way to ensure that happens.

2. Defensive Rebounding

The New York Knicks are as productive on the boards as any team in the NBA. True as that may be, the Knicks have done an atrocious job of preventing the opposition from creating second chances via offensive rebounds.

If the Knicks are going to defeat the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden, then they must do a better job of controlling the boards.

[embedded content]

The Knicks are allowing 11.7 offensive rebounds per game, which ranks No. 28 in the Association in 2016-17. New York is also letting up 14.9 second chance points per game, which ranks No. 29 in the NBA.

New York did an effective job against Orlando, but still allowed 10 offensive rebounds and 13 second chance points.

Nikola Vucevic lived on the offensive glass the first time around, and he could do so again. He’s one of the best offensive big men in the NBA, and he’s just as capable of dominating the offensive glass as he is of scoring from midrange or the post.

If the Knicks are going to defeat the Magic and pull back to .500, then they must limit Frank Vogel’s crew to one shot per possession.

1. Ball Movement

The New York Knicks have the personnel to be one of the most efficient offensive teams in the NBA. There are dynamic slashers, deadeye shooters, and offensive rebounders who can extend and create possessions.

The key to the Knicks realizing their potential as an offensive juggernaut, however, will be the acceptance of the value of ball movement.

[embedded content]

The first time around, New York overcame the Orlando Magic’s defense on the strength of its ball movement. It had 26 assists on 41 field goals made, which translates to 63.4 percent of its field goals being assisted.

That push was led by sixth man Brandon Jennings, who recorded a season-high 12 assists against his former team.

On January 2, the Knicks will need Jennings to thrive again and Derrick Rose to excel in his own right. Rose doesn’t need 12 assists himself, but he must create more opportunities for his teammates, whether the numbers display it or not.

New York’s offense borders on being unstoppable when it embraces ball movement, but it’s shied away from that truth far too often in 2016-17.

New York is 15-7 when New York records at least 20 assists and 1-10 when it fails to. Enough said.

