New York Knicks: Jeff Hornacek Says Team Should Be Embarrassed

Following one of the worst defensive performances of the season, head coach Jeff Hornacek held nothing back when criticizing the New York Knicks.

The 2016-17 NBA regular season has gone from bad to worse for the New York Knicks. The team president and franchise player are on unstable terms, the owner has banned a Knicks legend from Madison Square Garden, and the team itself is struggling to win games.

On Friday, Feb. 10, the issues came to a head when mild-mannered head coach Jeff Hornacek offered powerful criticism of his team’s performance.

New York led by two points at halftime, but ultimately dropped a 131-123 shootout to the Denver Nuggets. The Knicks were masterful on offense, but allowed Denver to do as it pleased with lackadaisical defense in the face of adversity.

According to Ian Begley of ESPN New York, Hornacek believes his starters should be embarrassed by their performance against Denver.

“Couldn’t guard anybody. Simple as that,” he said after the Knicks lost for the ninth time in 12 games. “So they should be embarrassed by the way they couldn’t guard anybody.”

The loss to the Nuggets may have been the most difficult game to watch during what’s become a season of dreadful defense.

Denver shot 56.8 percent from the field and converted 16 3-point field goals en route to a 131-point eruption. It was the fourth consecutive game during which New York has allowed at least 110 points in regulation.

Hornacek’s offensive system has bred intriguing results in recent weeks, but the defense continues to struggle to play with any form of consistency.

With New York now 22-33 and in danger of missing the playoffs for a fourth consecutive season, the time for forgiveness appears to have passed.

New York is 11 games below .500 and 3.5 games back of the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. It’s nine losses away from finishing a fourth consecutive season with a below .500 record and is 6-20 since entering Christmas Day at 16-13.

Hornacek has done his best to remain positive, but he appears to have reached his breaking point following the latest debacle.

It’s been a long and grueling season in New York City.

