New York Knicks: Keys To Defeating The Orlando Magic

The New York Knicks will look to win a second consecutive home game when the Orlando Magic come to town on Wednesday, December 21. What must New York do to achieve victory?

The New York Knicks ended a three-game losing streak with an explosive 118-111 victory over the rival Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, December 20. It was an extraordinary comeback for a Knicks team that hadn’t yet won a game that it trailed entering the fourth quarter.

On Thursday, December 22, the Knicks will have a chance to push the winning streak to two games during a clash with the Orlando Magic.

Orlando enters Madison Square Garden with a below .500 record at 13-17 in 2016-17, but have won two of three. With a deep and talented roster, the Magic are the furthest thing from a team to overlook.

Though Orlando projects to be a challenging opponent, the 15-13 Knicks will be the favored team during this upcoming home game.

New York is 10-4 at home, which borders on dominance and easily crosses the threshold into postseason-caliber play. Orlando is 8-7 on the road, however, which is an obvious enough reason to avoid overlooking Frank Vogel’s crew.

The question is: what must the New York Knicks do in order to defeat the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden?

5. Respect The 3-Point Shot

Against a team that shoots as inconsistently as the Orlando Magic, it’s easy to surmise that the 3-point shot won’t be an issue. There are two legitimate sharpshooters, a third borderline marksman, and a fourth efficient shooter, however, which is far too much talent to overlook.

The New York Knicks have suffered from lazy closeouts and poor overall showings, which is why defending the 3-point shot must still be referenced as a point of emphasis.

[embedded content]

Orlando is No. 23 in the NBA in 3-point field goal percentage and No. 17 in 3-point field goals made per game. Though those numbers imply that Orlando is incapable of getting hot, that’s far from the case.

Evan Fournier and Jordie Meeks are knockdown 3-point shooters, and both Serge Ibaka and D.J. Augustin are efficient and productive from distance.

New York has done a solid job of defending the 3-point line from a statistical perspective, but the issues continue to present themselves. More times than not, the Knicks are defending poorly during the first quarter and allow an early barrage to set the tone for the opposition.

The Magic may not be a traditional powerhouse from beyond the 3-point line, but they’re more than capable of hurting the Knicks.

4. Put Them Away

With all due respect to the resilient team Frank Vogel is building, the Orlando Magic do nothing especially well. They aren’t a great rebounding team, defensive team, offensive team, or shooting team—yet Orlando is a respectable 13-17.

What makes Orlando so average statistically is the fact that they either lose ugly or win in a way that paints them in the light of a postseason-caliber team.

[embedded content]

Orlando could either come out hot or cold, but the New York Knicks can’t afford to wait and see. Coasting through this game isn’t an option, nor is assuming that a relatively comfortable lead will be safe.

New York needs to play up to its potential on both ends of the floor for a full four quarters if it’s going to win this game.

During losses, Orlando is scoring 90.5 points per game and allowing 104.6. Those numbers change immensely during wins, with the Magic scoring 107.9 points per game and allowing 100.5—like night and day.

Considering Orlando is just four games below .500 after 30 outings, either version of this team could show up on Thursday—something the Knicks must be prepared for.

3. Dictate Evan Fournier’s Scoring Pace

The Orlando Magic have a dynamic young point guard in Elfrid Payton and a borderline star at center in Nikola Vucevic. Both are capable of creating offense, although their respective moves to the second unit have complicated their playing time.

Though there are playmakers to be found throughout the Magic’s rotation, defending Orlando’s offense comes down to containing Evan Fournier.

[embedded content]

Orlando has won three of its past four games when Fournier scores at least 20 points. Its overall record is underwhelming when he scores 20, but the Magic are a better team when he’s able to get it going offensively.

Containing Fournier will come down to more than limiting him to lower scoring totals; it’ll be a matter of controlling his scoring pace.

Orlando is currently 5-8 when Fournier attempts at least 15 shots and 8-9 when he takes less than 15. There’s nothing inherently wrong with Fournier shooting often, but the Magic are less of a threat when they go ISO—no matter who has the ball.

If the Knicks make Fournier score by necessity, then they’ll have done a solid job on the defensive end of the floor.

2. Kristaps Porzingis vs. Serge Ibaka

The New York Knicks and Orlando Magic play home to two of the better power forwards in the NBA in Kristaps Porzingis and Serge Ibaka. Both are revered for their defensive capabilities, but they’re also two of the best shooters at their respective positions.

Porzingis may have a more diverse offensive game than Ibaka, but the Magic big man is just as capable of lighting teams up from midrange and distance.

[embedded content]

Ibaka is a three-time All-Defensive First Team honoree and has led the NBA in blocks per game in two different seasons. He’s also a career 36.6 percent shooter from beyond the arc and a true midrange marksman.

Thus far in 2016-17, Ibaka is averaging 14.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.8 block, and 1.4 3-point field goals made per game on a slash line of .486/.422/.828.

Porzingis has been sensational in his own right, averaging 20.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, and 2.1 3-point field goals on a slash line of .452/.392/.785. He’ll have his hands full on both ends of the floor in this matchup, however, and he must step up.

Ibaka is the type of player who can simultaneously take a star out of a game and frustrate an opposing defense, and Porzingis must overcome this challenge.

1. Defense

The Orlando Magic are far from offensive juggernauts, but the New York Knicks have been one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA. Whether it’s a win or a loss, the Knicks consistently allow unforgivably high scoring totals.

Though specific areas of defense have already been addressed, the importance of remaining focused is too significant to not have the broad point listed at No. 1.

[embedded content]

The Knicks are allowing averages of 108.0 points per game and 108.1 points per 100 possessions. The offense is improving, but the defense continues to place an unhealthy burden on the offense to produce explosive scoring numbers.

It’s encouraging to know that the Knicks’ offense is strong and flourishing, but the defense needs to improve in order for New York to become a legitimate contender.

Orlando is averaging just 100.0 points per 100 possessions, but it’s scored at least 108 points in four of its past five games. That includes a 131-120 win over the Atlanta Hawks, a 118-111 victory against the Brooklyn Nets, and a 136-130 win at the Miami Heat.

Orlando’s offense is catching fire and the Knicks cannot allow themselves to become the next team to be exploited.

Once again, the New York Knicks will need to step up on the defensive end of the floor to secure a victory. Can they do it?

