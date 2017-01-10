New York Knicks: One Area In Which Every Starter Must Improve

There are options available to the New York Knicks on the trade market. There are also areas in which the team can improve from within.

The New York Knicks are in the midst of a season more frustrating than any in recent memory. That’s a devastating truth when one considers the fact that New York has made the playoffs just four times since reaching the Eastern Conference Finals in 2000.

Despite having the talent and coaching to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, New York has found itself fighting for .500.

New York is 17-21 through 38 games and in the midst of one of the worst stretches in franchise history. It’s 1-8 over the past nine games and has allowed at least 100 points in every one of those outings.

Though it’s the team as a whole that must improve, it’s also a matter of the individual players improving the consistency with which they perform.

Every player has areas in which they excel, but they also have areas in which they struggle. In order for the Knicks to turn the 2016-17 season around, every starter must refine their game and find their niche.

If they manage to do so, then the inconsistency with which New York has performed will dissipate and the pursuit of the postseason will stabilize.

Derrick Rose: Jump Shot

Position: Point Guard

Age: 28 (10/4/1988)

Experience: 8th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .443/.245/.858

2016-17 Season Averages: 31.9 MPG, 17.3 PPG, 4.5 APG, 3.9 RPG, 0.7 SPG

It would be lovely if Derrick Rose could become a more consistent facilitator. The truth of the matter is: Rose’s assist numbers must improve, but the optimal form of offense is for the team to move the ball—not just one player.

What the Knicks truly need Rose to do is improve the consistency with which he shoots from midrange and distance.

Rose’s current offensive value is exclusive to his ability to create penetration and get out in transition. Those are two legitimately invaluable strengths, but he’s been rather ineffective when working without the ball in the half court.

Rose is shooting just 24.5 percent from beyond the 3-point line and 38.9 percent from midrange in 2016-17.

On the defensive end of the floor, Rose has done a surprisingly strong job from a statistical perspective. The Knicks have defensive ratings of 109.1 with Rose on the floor and 107.4 without him, however, which is a sign that he’s as much to blame as anyone for New York’s woes.

In that same breath, the Knicks have net ratings of -1.1 with Rose and -8.0 without him. He’s not the reason they’re losing, but he must improve.

Courtney Lee: Defensive Impact

Position: Shooting Guard

Age: 31 (10/3/1985)

Experience: 9th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .450/.463/.848

2016-17 Season Averages: 31.0 MPG, 10.0 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 1.8 APG, 0.9 SPG, 1.5 3PM

Courtney Lee is shooting a league-best 46.3 percent from beyond the arc. Though he’s fulfilling his duties as an offensive player, Lee was brought to New York for his value on the other end of the floor.

Though Lee is hardly the player to blame for the New York Knicks’ defensive woes, the team is actually 2.4 points per 100 possessions more efficient on defense when he isn’t on the court.

There’s only so much that one perimeter defender can do for a team, but Lee is the type of talent who can help turn this season around. Although he may not be regarded as an elite defender, he’s capable of defending multiple positions at a high level.

At 6’5″ and 200 pounds with plus athleticism and the agility to go over screens, Lee should be a reliable asset on the defensive end of the floor.

In fairness to Lee, the burden he’s shouldered on defense has been bigger than just containing his assignment. The Knicks are slow to rotate against shooters, which rests with not just Lee, but with the entire roster.

True as that all may be, Lee must make a veteran commitment to maintaining a high level of defensive intensity—even when his teammates fail to.

Carmelo Anthony: Being More Decisive

Position: Small Forward

Age: 32 (5/29/1984)

Experience: 14th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .421/.351/.853

2016-17 Season Averages: 33.3 MPG, 21.9 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 3.1 APG, 1.0 SPG, 1.9 3PM



The primary issue with Carmelo Anthony’s overall execution in 2016-17 has been his indecision. He’s consistently giving the opposition time to get back into their defensive stance and has maintained a poor level of defensive consistency.

Between the ejections, defensive inconsistency, and indecision on offense, Anthony must maintain his focus and composure if the New York Knicks are going to make the playoffs.

Anthony is shooting 53.7 percent on 2-point field goals and 39.2 percent on 3-point field goals when he holds the ball for fewer than two seconds, and 41.1 percent and 24.6 percent when he holds the ball for two seconds or more. Yet, he consistently holds the ball on offense.

Anthony must trust his teammates and the system, as evidenced by his shooting 41.6 percent on catch-and-shoot 3-point field goals and 21.9 percent on pull ups from distance.

On the defensive end of the floor, Anthony’s effort wavers from game to game. As a result, the Knicks are allowing 110.2 points per 100 possessions when Anthony is on the floor and 104.8 points per 100 possessions when he isn’t.

Teams follow the star player’s lead, which is why Anthony must hold himself accountable and remain consistent in his effort and team-first mentality.

Kristaps Porzingis: Defensive Rebounding

Position: Power Forward

Age: 21 (8/2/1995)

Experience: 2nd Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .451/.410/.789

2016-17 Season Averages: 34.3 MPG, 19.8 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 1.7 ORPG, 1.3 APG, 2.0 BPG, 0.7 SPG, 2.1 3PM



It stands to reason that Jeff Hornacek and the New York Knicks could be protecting Kristaps Porzingis. It’d make sense based on his value to the future of the organization and the fact that he’s a physical anomaly in just his second NBA season.

Porzingis doesn’t necessarily need to become Dennis Rodman or Dwight Howard, but even with protection, he must be better on the defensive glass.

Porzingis is averaging 2.0 blocks per game and is holding opponents to 40.1 percent shooting from the field. He’s averaging just 7.6 rebounds in 34.3 minutes per game, however, and ranks outside of the Top 100 in the NBA in rebound percentage.

New York is one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA and the inability to limit second chances is one of the primary reasons why.

New York is allowing the second-most second chance points in the NBA during the 2016-17 NBA regular season. That inability to keep teams off of the offensive glass has resulted in the Knicks squandering their brief moments of intrigue.

If New York is going to find its confidence on defense, then Porzingis must help prevent the opposition from creating second chance scoring opportunities at will.

Joakim Noah: Finishing At The Rim

Position: Center

Age: 31 (2/25/1985)

Experience: 10th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .497/.000/.417

2016-17 Season Averages: 22.7 MPG, 5.5 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 3.4 ORPG, 2.4 APG, 0.8 BPG, 0.7 SPG

It goes without saying that the New York Knicks need Joakim Noah to improve on the defensive end of the floor. The 2014 Defensive Player of the Year was brought in to stabilize the defense, but that’s yet to transpire.

For as poor of a defensive team as the Knicks may be, what’s keeping Noah off the court is his limited offense.

Noah is shooting 52.4 percent in the restricted area in 2016-17, which is a telling sign of how badly he’s struggled. The league average is 60.4 percent, which means he’s 8.0 percent less efficient than he’s expected to be.

Though it’s defense that matters most, it’s practical to believe that Noah improving his offensive efficiency would help his confidence on both ends of the floor.

When Noah gets going early, his energy levels and overall level of intensity are maintained throughout the full game. It’s games of that nature that New York tends to win on the strength of its passion and commitment.

Nothing matters more for Noah than finding a way to help stabilize the defense, but being able to convert the bunnies that he’s been missing could be what he needs to find his confidence.

Brandon Jennings: Willingness To Score

Position: Sixth Man

Age: 27 (9/23/1989)

Experience: 8th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .395/.328/.756

2016-17 Season Averages: 23.6 MPG, 8.5 PPG, 5.1 APG, 2.8 RPG, 0.9 SPG, 1.1 3PM



Brandon Jennings has displayed a disheartening tendency to pass up shot attempts for an opportunity to facilitate. That’s a selfless approach to the game, but it’s also a mentality that limits his individual potential.

The New York Knicks benefit from Jennings’ proficiency as a facilitator, but he must be willing to score when the opportunities to do so are presented.

Jennings has an Effective Field Goal Percentage of 57.2 percent when he holds the ball for fewer than two seconds. That number plummets to 44.2 percent when he holds the ball for between two and six seconds, and drops to 43.3 percent when he holds the ball for six seconds or longer.

Those numbers are a fair reflection of what’s plagued Jennings in 2016-17: he’s over thinking when he should be naturally reacting to what’s in front of him.

Jeff Hornacek has been pleading with Jennings to shoot when he has a chance to do so. Jennings is the Knicks’ primary facilitator and one of the craftier passers in the NBA, but he’s also a tremendous scoring threat who has 33 career games with at least 30 points.

There’s nothing wrong with Jennings picking his spots as a scorer, but he must not be afraid nor hesitant to let it fly when the opportunity to score presents itself.

The question is: can the Knicks’ core players turn things around before it’s too late?

