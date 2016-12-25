32 years ago today, New York Knicks legend Bernard King had what may be the greatest individual performance in the history of Christmas Day NBA basketball.

In the vast iconography of the NBA, few players were quite as exceptional as Bernard King. An all-time scorer whose career was unfairly disrupted by injuries, King was a sight to behold and a true legend of the sport.

On Christmas Day of 1984, King proved exactly that with one of the greatest individual performances in NBA history.

King had Carmelo Anthony’s fundamental prowess as a scorer with an additional degree of explosiveness. His midrange game was unstoppable and his ability to get from Point A to Point B could be classified as the same.

32 years ago to the date, King set a then Madison Square Garden record by scoring 60 points in a single game.

[embedded content]

That’s one heck of a way to celebrate Christmas.

King played for the Knicks from 1982 to 1987, and it didn’t take long for him to become a Knicks legend. He became the first member of the organization to win the scoring title in 1984-85, when he averaged 32.0 points on 53.0 percent shooting from the field.

He also led the Knicks to postseason series victories in 1983 and 1984, and took Larry Bird and the Celtics to seven games in ’84 Eastern Conference Semifinals.

[embedded content]

To this day, Kings’ performance in the 1984 Eastern Conference Semifinals ranks amongst the best in NBA Playoffs history.

It was on Christmas Day in 1984 that King firmly solidified his place as an all-time great scorer. Matched up against the rival New Jersey Nets, King went ballistic, sinking 19 of his 30 free throw attempts and going 22-of-26 from the free throw line.

No matter whom the Nets put on him, King had an answer—and he needed it on a day where his teammates shot a combined 22-of-51 from the field.

Thank you for the memories, Bernard King. You’re a legend whom New York Knicks fan will never forget..

