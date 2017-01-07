New York Rangers: 5-4 Comeback Win Against Columbus

The New York Rangers fell behind fast to Columbus, as they were down 4-1. However, their resiliency was shown in this amazing 5-4 comeback win.

New York Rangers’ Stats:

The opening period of play was dominated by the Blue Jackets, as they capitalized on their first power play of the game and took a 2-0 lead 4:37 into the action. They ended the period with a 3-1 lead and 15-6 shot advantage.

The second period was more even, but Columbus still appeared to have more control. Both teams traded goals in this period, and the Rangers did better on faceoffs. The period ended with the Rangers trailing 4-2 and 28-18 in shots.

The third period, the best one for the Rangers, saw them score three goals to Columbus’ zero.

Oscar Lindberg: 1G (first of season), 1A

Michael Grabner: 2G, 1A, 15:10 TOI

Adam Clendening: 2G (had two NHL goals coming into this game)

Brandon Pirri: -2, 8:42 TOI

Henrik Lundqvist: .892 SV%, 33 saves on 37 shots

Scoring Plays:

4:37 into the game, Columbus took a one to nothing lead when a hard shot was deflected by Nutivaara and went past Lundqvist.

A short while later, Columbus doubled their lead when Atkinson received the puck in front of the net from Gagner on a power play. The puck went across the crease and on the stick of Atkinson. Lundqvist didn’t have a chance to stop this one.

Oscar Lindberg gave the Rangers some energy with his first goal of the season. Grabner passed him the puck and sent him down the ice on a two on one. Lindberg decided to shoot because the Columbus defenseman had slid between them, and the puck beat McElhinney top shelf.

The Blue Jackets responded fast, as they took advantage of a giveaway by Klein near Lundqvist. Hartnell poked the puck away from Klein and put it behind Lundqvist for a 3-1 lead to end the first period.

Columbus wasn’t taking their feet off the pedal. They came out hard, and Sedlak made it 4-1 just three minutes into the period. He took advantage of another poor defensive play by the Rangers.

Grabner got one back for his team when he went speeding up the ice. His hardness on the puck allowed him to beat McElhinney top shelf, again. It seemed the Rangers had found the weak spot of the Columbus backup goaltender.

In the third period, the Rangers took advantage of a power play opportunity when Adam Clendening scored his first goal as a New York Ranger.

With 7:03 to go in the game, Clendening tied up the game for the Rangers with a shot from the boards that snuck past McElhinney.

With just 16.5 seconds to go in the game, Michael Grabner broke up a pass at the red line and used his massive speed to shoot down the ice. After two slick moves, he put the puck on his backhand and beat McElhinney for a Rangers’ win.

Game Analysis:

Henrik Lundqvist made nine saves in the third period to help his resilient Rangers close out a win. He was good all-around, despite giving up four goals.

Grabner has four goals in his last two games (two in each). If he wasn’t confident previously in his shooting ability, this season he has definitely gained that confidence. He is now tied with Alex Ovechkin for goals scored this season.

Adam Clendening came into this game with only two NHL goals, and he scored twice to bring the Rangers within one and then tied at four. He played strong defensively and should see more ice time for his great play in this game.

This Rangers team has been called resilient for a while now, including in some previous seasons. This game especially provided a clear example of why they deserve the label. Coming back from 2-0 and 4-1 against the best team in the league has to give them inspiration for their endeavors in 2017 and beyond.

The Rangers are granted a long break, with their next game on Friday against Original-Six rival Toronto Maple Leafs at the Garden.

