New York Rangers: Assembling a Healthy Roster

As the New York Rangers grow healthier with each passing day, decisions must be made. Once the roster is fully healthy, not only will the Rangers need to re-align their lines, but the team will also have to determine who stays and who goes. Let’s take a look at what New York should do.

Line 1: Chris Kreider-Derek Stepan-Mats Zuccarello

Despite Chris Kreider’s previous success with Pavel Buchnevich and Mika Zibanejad, we place Kreider with his current linemates. This trio has each tallied nine points in their last six games together, showing great chemistry.

Chris Kreider has always worked comfortably with Derek Stepan, and Mats Zuccarello’s passing abilities are valuable working with Kreider’s speed. The line represents a strong defensive trio when Kreider and Zuccarello are on top of their games and working to backcheck.

As long as Kreider continues to understand what creates his individual success, Stepan and Zuccarello will have plenty of opportunities to manufacture goals.

Line 2: Pavel Buchnevich-Mika Zibanejad-Rick Nash

Buchnevich and Zibanejad started the season together, dominating in both the possession game and on the scoreboard. Buchnevich owned a four game goal streak before his injury, while Mika Zibanjead tallied nearly a point per game before his own injury.

The trio should all return around the same time. Rather than robbing any current lines of their chemistry, Alain Vigneault can create a line out of the returning players. As previously stated Buchnevich and Zibanejad have shown promise together, previously playing with Chris Kreider.

Rick Nash does not own Kreider’s speed, but does provide a similar sized body. Nash has shown the ability to adapt to his linemates over the course of his career, so playing with an ultra-talented rookie and a new, prized centerman should be no challenge.

Line 3: Michael Grabner-Kevin Hayes-J.T. Miller

Although originally tempted to place Jimmy Vesey with Hayes and Miller, Grabner’s success with the members of the “power-kill” earns him the nod. When playing together previously in 20 games, Michael Grabner scored 12 goals, and Hayes and Miller each scored 18 points.

The trio have gone through individual struggles since being broken up due to injuries. Re-combining the trio can rekindle offensive success. Grabner’s speed complements Hayes’ passing abilities tremendously, while Miller serves as a two-way catalyst for the pair.

Think of this line as the Junior Varsity version of the first line, but only in age. In talent, Grabner lacks some of Kreider’s offensive talent, but the trio should strike fear in all opponents.

Line 4: Jimmy Vesey-?-Jesper Fast

Vesey’s placement on the fourth line is not a punishment. Simply put, Vesey has not found the same success with individual teammates as his colleagues have. It’s all about chemistry, so Vesey joins the fourth line rather than challenging what’s working.

Given the team’s skill, playing on the fourth line is as valuable as playing on the third line. Vesey joins Jesper Fast, a pesky bottom six player who scores when not being asked to be a primary offensive threat. Vesey’s inclusion on Fast’s line can bring out the best in both of them.

New York’s options at center include Marek Hrivik, Oscar Lindberg, Brandon Pirri, and Matt Puempel. The power-play will not need any of the quartet with the returns of three options in Buchnevich, Nash, and Zibanejad, making Pirri and Puempel more expendable.

New York can only keep two of the four skaters, with the other two requiring waivers or trades. The optimal decision would be to keep one defensive minded forward (Hrivik or Lindberg) and one offensive minded forward (Pirri or Puempel) to own the ability to adapt the lineup to the opponent.

The prediction here is if everyone is healthy at the same time, the Rangers will make a trade. Losing forwards to waivers for no return is a recipe for disaster. However, if the Rangers must waive two of the four, Hrivik is less likely to be claimed than Lindberg, while Pirri and Puempel are essentially the same player. What happens between the forwards returning and now could be the final determination.

Regardless, the Rangers lines will be stronger than ever when Buchnevich, Nash, and Zibanejad return. Alain Vigneault must allow his forwards to gain chemistry by forming consistent lines, and the lines above are the optimal combinations.

