New York Rangers News, Rumors and Rumblings 12-31-16

- On Thursday night, the New York Rangers defeated the Arizona Coyotes by a score of 6-3. If you watched the game at all, you would know that it wasn’t nearly as lopsided as the score makes it seem. Scott Hartnett of CBS New York touched on this yesterday morning.
- Matt Puempel notched his first career hat trick in the game, as he scored all three of his
goals on the powerplay. Puempel wasn’t the only star of the Rangers’ powerplay, though. Nick Holden was very impressive as well. He scored his third goal and third and fourth points in his past two games. Not only has he been clicking offensively, but the defensive side of his game is coming along too, and it is catching the eyes of Rangers bloggers and beat writers alike.
- Anyway, back to the troubling news. The whole situation with Alain Vigneault‘s demotion of J.T. Miller down to the fourth line due to his play has raised some eyebrows. Joe Fortunato of Blueshirt Banter brought this to light the other day and I completely agree with him. You can’t tell me that J.T. Miller deserves to get his minutes reduced due to his play and leave Dan Girardi‘s minutes alone.
- I will give AV the benefit of the doubt, however, because Girardi played about 3 minutes less 5 on 5 as he did on Tuesday against the Senators.
- According to the New York Daily News, Rick Nash has started skating but his estimated return has been pushed back a week. “I still think it’s a little while,” Nash said, according to the article. “Hopefully by the end of next week; that’d be the best case for me if there’s no setbacks.”
- The sooner Rick Nash gets back to the Rangers, the better, in the sense that their two-way game will unquestionably improve. However, it is in the team’s best interest to ease Nash back into the lineup.
Now on to some happy notes
- Hartnett of CBS New York wrote about how Derek Stepan has been stepping up–pun completely intended–in terms of his vocal leadership. Stepan, a quieter type of leader was seen hollering at his teammates on the bench after they fell down 2-0 early against the Senators on Tuesday. He hasn’t been just leading by example there. He has scored 3 goals in his last 2 games, including 2 in the team’s come from behind victory against Ottawa.
- Justin Tasch of the Daily News wrote about how the team was planning on having a nice little refreshing break during the league’s Christmas break. While the team has managed to earn all the possible 4 points since the break, they are still not playing as well as they need to. Hopefully, when their forwards such as Nash, Buchnevich and Zibanejad come back, they will give them a boost.