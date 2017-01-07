New York Rangers: Ode to Former Player Brandon Dubinsky

From the 2007-2008 season to the 2011-2012 season, Dubinsky was a major part of the New York Rangers’ organization. Let’s look back at those years in his NHL career, as we approach a big game against his current team, the Metropolitan Division leading Columbus Blue Jackets.

Brandon Dubinsky started his career with the New York Rangers back in 2007 when he scored against Penguins’ goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury in route to a 4-2 Rangers’ win. He also finished as the third star of the game.

The majority of his season, he played on a line with Jaromir Jagr and Sean Avery, where their skill combined with his allowed him to develop as an important player for the team. During his time with the Rangers, he participated in the Young Stars competition at the 56th NHL All-Star Game in 2008 and was named Young Stars Most Valuable Player.

In the same season, Dubinsky was awarded the Steven McDonald Extra Effort Award and the Rangers’ “Rookie of the Year” award. His first playoff goal came in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals against the New Jersey Devils in April of 2008, as well.

While his next season was improved upon by a single point, he did see a goal-scoring drought for twenty games. He rebounded with the game-winning goal for the Rangers in the 2009 Quarterfinals against the Capitals.

His next season with the Rangers saw some up and down moments with a few injuries. He suffered a broken hand in November of 2009, but he came back with an outstanding season, in which he scored career highs in goals and points.

Dubinsky was eventually traded in 2012 after dropping severely in point production in the 2011-2012 season. The Columbus Blue Jackets parted with a minor leaguer and a third round draft pick, but most importantly their star forward, Rick Nash.

Since then, the Rangers have been the more successful team, making deep playoff runs, but don’t count Columbus out this season. They are coming off their first loss in the past 17 games after riding their hot streak.They have become dependent on their head coach, John Tortorella, another familiar name to the Rangers. He has led them to their current position, leading the Metropolitan Division, and the Rangers are intent to catch up to them in this tight Eastern Conference race.

