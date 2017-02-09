The New York Rangers defeated the Nashville Predators Thursday night for their season-high fourth straight win. J.T. Miller scored two goals and Kevin Hayes added 3 assists to help aid the Rangers’ win.

Game Analysis

The New York Rangers hosted the Nashville Predators at home Thursday night. Things started quickly when Michael Grabner and Ryan Ellis collided at the board following the opening face off. Both stayed on the ice following the whistle, but skated off the ice on their own.

It looked as though the Rangers were on their way to several scores in the first period, as all four lines had opportunities in the first period. The teams played scoreless for the first 16 minutes, until Nashville broke the tie on a Cody McCloud goal.

New York went into the first intermission down 1-0, and were down 11-8 in shots on goal despite their solid play.

Second period play started similar to the first, with the Rangers creating chances in close and recording four quick shots. Ryan McDonagh gave the Predators the game’s first power play when he slashed Filip Forsberg in the defensive zone.

The Predators worked quickly to extend their lead on the man advantage. Calle Jarnkrok fired a shot past Lundqvist from the left side to give Nashville a 2-0 lead.

However, the Rangers would score a goal of their own shortly after.

J.T. Miller was the first man in the zone and fed Kevin Hayes in front of the net. Hayes forwarded a pass across the goal crease to Michael Grabner for his 26th goal of the season. New York cut Nashville’s lead to 2-1 with 12:48 left in the second period.

That line continued to cause havoc on the Predators late into the second period. Kevin Hayes made a heads-up neutral zone read to intercept a pass and entered Nashville’s zone. He out waited defenseman and the goaltender and passed to Miller who buried the one time shot to tie the game at 2.

Each team had another power play opportunity before the period ended, but the score remained the same heading into the second intermission. The Predators continued to lead in shots on goal, 19-15.

Unlike the first two periods, play started at a lull in the third period, with Nashville getting the better of the opportunities early. Neither team was gaining any momentum until Chris Kreider broke the tie 6:36 into the period. Nashville challenged whether the play was onside, but the score was upheld to give Kreider his career-high 22nd goal.

Ryan McDonagh added an insurance goal late in the third period, scoring off of a Nashville defenseman’s skate. It was the Rangers’ line of Grabner, Hayes, and Miller that created the opportunity yet again.

Nashville made their best attempt at a late comeback, scoring on the power play with two minutes left in the third period. However, the Rangers and Henrik Lundqvist held the lead to preserve a 4-3 victory at home.

Forward Analysis

When Grabner, Kevin Hayes, and J.T. Miller play on the same line good things happen. From the first game they skated together this trio was the Rangers’ most dangerous line and tonight was exactly the same. Hayes’ and Miller’s fantastic hockey IQ’s complement Grabner’s speed and quick shot perfectly.

Speaking of J.T. Miller, he has equaled his previous career high in points set last season. He has 43 points in 54 games this season and has shown no signs of slowing down.

Alain Vigneault has uncharacteristically been rolling his fourth line sparingly. Considering the playmaking abilities of Pavel Buchnevich and the dependability of Oscar Lindberg and Jesper Fast, it seems peculiar. Nonetheless, the Rangers’ four line presence remains intact.

Defense Analysis

The defense seems to be finally figuring out that letting Lundqvist see the shot is the best way to let him stop the shot. It could be something they’ve been practicing or it could be a coincidence, whichever works. When they allow him space to see and move the puck out of the defensive zone quickly they look like a different unit.

Clendening continues to get opportunities in the lineup with the Rangers’ defense suffering a few injuries recently. He was caught out of position on Nashville’s first goal but was decent overall. He will most likely be out of the lineup when Dan Girardi returns.

It looked to me like Kevin Klein made a point of being more involved offensively against his former team. It’s clear Alain Vigneault is going to continue to play him, so getting some offense out of him may not be the worst thing.

Goaltending Analysis

As previously mentioned, when Lundqvist can see the puck there’s very few shots he can’t stop. He was in a good groove from the get-go of this game and benefitted from some timely cross-bar saves in the second period. However, he was spectacular throughout and continues his hot streak in net for the Rangers.

Lundqvist is also just one win away from 400 career wins, he should get a chance at that Saturday night against the Avalanche at home.

