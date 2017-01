AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) New Zealand beat Australia by six runs Monday in the first Chappell-Hadlee one-day cricket international at Eden Park to take a 1-0 lead in the three match series:

—-

New Zealand 286-9 (Neil Broom 73, Martin Guptill 61, James Neesham 48; Marcus Stoinis 3-49, Pat Cummins 2-67).

Australia 280 (Marcus Stoinis 146 not out, Pat Cummins 36; Mitchell Santner 3-44, Lockie Ferguson 2-44, Trent Boult 2-58).