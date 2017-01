NAPIER, New Zealand (AP) New Zealand beat Bangladesh by six wickets on Tuesday in the first Twenty20 cricket international at McLean Park to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series:

—

Bangladesh 141-8 (Mahmdullah 52; Lockie Ferguson 3-32, Ben Wheeler 2-22)

New Zealand 143-4 (Kane Williamson not out 73, Colin de Grandhomme not out 41; Mustafizur Rahman 1-21)