New Zealand beats British and Irish Lions 30-15 in 1st test

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) Winger Rieko Ioane scored two tries in his first test start as New Zealand quelled a spirited performance from the British and Irish Lions to win the first test 30-15 Saturday and take a 1-0 lead in the three-test series.

Ioane dived over in the left corner in the 55th minute to settle the nerves of an All Blacks team which had become rattled in the face of a fiery Lions’ performance, largely inspired by Wales fullback Liam Williams, who justified his risky selection by bringing to life the tourists’ previously dormant attacking game.

Williams created a try for Sean O’Brien in the 37th minute which brought the Lions back into the game at 13-8 after New Zealand had threatened to take control.

But Ioane’s two second-half tries, his second from an uncharacteristic error by Williams, made the game safe as New Zealand showed their superiority.