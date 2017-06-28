New Zealand makes changes for 2nd Lions test

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) Rugby league convert Ngani Laumape is in line for a test debut from the bench in an All Blacks team containing two player changes and one positional switch for Saturday’s second test against the British and Irish Lions.

Winger Waisake Naholo and center Anton Lienert-Brown have been promoted to the starting 15, while Israel Dagg will move from wing to fullback following injuries to fullback Ben Smith and center Ryan Crotty.

Smith suffered a concussion and Crotty a hamstring strain during last weekend’s first test at Auckland, which the All Blacks won 30-15.

Naholo will play on the right wing in his 13th test and Lienert-Brown will combine in midfield with former league star Sonny Bill Williams.

Laumape, who played for the Warriors in the National Rugby League, is named on the bench.