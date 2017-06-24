HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) Emirates Team New Zealand has won win its fifth straight race in the America’s Cup, benefiting from two penalties against two-time defending champion Oracle Team USA.

The Kiwis and helmsman Peter Burling lead 4-0 and need to win three more races to return the Auld Mug to the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron in Auckland for the first time since 2003. Because Oracle won the qualifiers, the Kiwis started this America’s Cup final on the Great Sound with a negative point.

There were two lead changes on the upwind third leg Saturday. But Oracle and skipper Jimmy Spithill were penalized for a port-starboard infraction and had to drop two lengths back.

Burling sped away to win by 2 minutes, 4 seconds, the biggest margin of the match.

Race 6 was to follow.