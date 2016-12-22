Newark Gold Alert Issued

By Tyler Zulli
51

The Delaware State Police have issued a gold alert for a missing Newark man. 44-year-old Anthony Todd hasn’t been seen since 4 p.m. Wednesday after he ran from a car near US Route 40 and SR1. All attempts to contact him since have been unsuccessful. Todd is 5’9” tall, 210 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket with the words “Market Street Café” written in white letters on the back. He may also be carrying a green duffel bag. Any information on Todd’s whereabouts is asked to be sent to state police or Crime Stoppers.

Tyler Zulli
http://wgmd.com
Tyler joined WGMD in October 2016 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism from Penn State University. His previous stops in both sports and news broadcasting include stations in Philadelphia and State College.

