Newark Gold Alert Issued

The Delaware State Police have issued a gold alert for a missing Newark man. 44-year-old Anthony Todd hasn’t been seen since 4 p.m. Wednesday after he ran from a car near US Route 40 and SR1. All attempts to contact him since have been unsuccessful. Todd is 5’9” tall, 210 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket with the words “Market Street Café” written in white letters on the back. He may also be carrying a green duffel bag. Any information on Todd’s whereabouts is asked to be sent to state police or Crime Stoppers.