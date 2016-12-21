44.6 F
Thursday, December 22, 2016
Newly single Hilary Duff spotted flirting with Scott Eastwood

By FOX News -
Hilary Duff (left) and Scott Eastwood.  (Reuters)

Hilary Duff is losing no time after splitting up from her personal trainer boyfriend Jason Walsh after five months.

The “Younger” actress went to dinner with a girlfriend over the weekend at Catch LA when fellow actor Scott Eastwood walked in, according to E!.

Duff struck up a conversation with Eastwood and that’s when things heated up.

“At one point, she was very flirtatious with Scott. The two talked for quite some time,” a source told E! News. “Hilary was all smiles and looked happier than ever despite her recent split.”

The source added that the pair left the restaurant together and headed 1OAK nightclub nearby.

