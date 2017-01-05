Newlyweds shocked to discover wife is expecting rare quadruplets

A newlywed couple in Georgia was thrilled to learn they were expecting their first child over the summer— and later shocked to discover they would soon be welcoming a rare set of quadruplets. Julie and Justin Davidson discovered the multiple pregnancies during a trip to the emergency room for back pain, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

“I was afraid I was having a miscarriage, so when I was told there were four heartbeats, I freaked out a little,” Julie, who is now 28 weeks pregnant, told the news outlet.

[embedded content]

An October sonogram revealed the Davidsons are expecting four girls, who they plan to name McKenna Emory, Teagan Kate, Callie Noel and Sawyer Claire. Doctors informed the Davidsons the chances of conceiving quadruplets naturally is 1 in 700,000.

The expectant parents have been documenting Julie’s pregnancy on a Facebook page called “The Davidson Quads.”

“We are very excited to see their sweet little faces and to watch their different personalities start to show,” Julie, who conceived the quads naturally, told Fox 5 Atlanta.

The family’s doctors hope that she can carry the babies until at least 30 weeks before she is admitted to Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

“It will be a lot of diapers and formula,” Julie told Fox 5 Atlanta. “We appreciate all of the kindness people have shown us throughout this journey.”