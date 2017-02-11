Next game: Suns at Rockets, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, FOX Sports Arizona

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns announced their 2016-17 TV schedule, in which 79 regular-season games will air on FOX Sports Arizona or on FOX Sports Arizona Plus.
The Suns will also play two games nationally broadcast on TNT and one game exclusively on ESPN to fill out the 82-game schedule.
FOX Sports Arizona’s game coverage will begin when the Suns open the season against the Kings on Oct. 26 at Talking Stick Resort Arena. FOX Sports Arizona will feature both matchups with LeBron James and the reigning NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers, as well as all four games against the defending Western Conference Champion Golden State Warriors. FOX Sports Arizona will also bring viewers the Suns’ two games to be played in Mexico City as part of NBA Global Games on Jan. 12 and 14.
FOX Sports Arizona broadcasts will be called by play-by-play announcer Steve Albert, who will work alongside color analyst Eddie Johnson. Ann Meyers Drysdale will fill in for Johnson to provide analysis for a select number of games, and Kevin Ray will return as a sideline reporter.
Tom Chambers and Tom Leander will handle pregame, halftime and postgame show duties, with former Suns guard Casey Jacobsen adding commentary for select games.
All Suns broadcasts on FOX Sports Arizona and FOX Sports Arizona Plus will be streamed on FOX Sports GO, the live streaming platform that showcases more than 3,000 FOX Sports events a year. FOX Sports GO is currently available for iOS, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, Fire tablets and Fire phones, select Windows devices, and online at FOXSportsGO.com. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store.
2016-17 SUNS TV SCHEDULE
OCTOBER
Wed. 26 SACRAMENTO 7:00 FSAZ
Fri. 28 at Oklahoma City 5:00 FSAZ
Sun. 30 GOLDEN STATE 3:00 FSAZ
Mon. 31 at L.A. Clippers 7:30 FSAZ
NOVEMBER
Wed. 2 PORTLAND 7:00 FSAZ
Fri. 4 at New Orleans 5:00 FSAZ
Sun. 6 at L.A. Lakers 7:30 FSAZ
Tue. 8 at Portland 8:00 FSAZ
Wed. 9 DETROIT 7:00 FSAZ
Sat. 12 BROOKLYN 7:00 FSAZ Plus
Sun. 13 at Golden State 6:00 FSAZ
Wed. 16 at Denver 7:00 FSAZ
Fri. 18 at Indiana 5:00 FSAZ
Sat. 19 at Philadelphia 5:30 FSAZ Plus
Mon. 21 at Washington 5:00 FSAZ
Wed. 23 at Orlando 5:00 FSAZ Plus
Fri. 25 MINNESOTA 7:00 FSAZ Plus
Sun. 27 DENVER 1:30 FSAZ
Wed. 30 ATLANTA 7:00 FSAZ
DECEMBER
Sat. 3 at Golden State 8:30 FSAZ
Tue. 6 at Utah 7:00 FSAZ
Wed. 7 INDIANA 7:00 FSAZ
Fri. 9 at L.A. Lakers 8:30 ESPN
Sun. 11 NEW ORLEANS 6:30 FSAZ
Tue. 13 NEW YORK 7:00 FSAZ
Thu. 15 SAN ANTONIO 7:00 FSAZ
Sat. 17 at Oklahoma City 3:00 FSAZ
Mon. 19 at Minnesota 6:00 FSAZ Plus/NBA TV
Wed. 21 HOUSTON 7:00 FSAZ
Fri. 23 PHILADELPHIA 7:00 FSAZ Plus
Mon. 26 at Houston 6:00 FSAZ
Wed. 28 at San Antonio 6:30 FSAZ
Thu. 29 TORONTO 7:00 FSAZ
Sat. 31 at Utah 6:00 FSAZ
JANUARY
Mon. 2 at L.A. Clippers 8:30 FSAZ
Tue. 3 MIAMI 7:00 FSAZ
Thu. 5 at Dallas 6:30 FSAZ
Sun. 8 CLEVELAND 6:30 FSAZ
Thu. 12 DALLAS* 8:00 FSAZ
Sat. 14 SAN ANTONIO* 4:00 FSAZ
Mon. 16 UTAH 7:00 FSAZ
Thu. 19 at Cleveland 5:00 FSAZ
Sat. 21 at New York 5:30 FSAZ
Sun. 22 at Toronto 4:00 FSAZ
Tue. 24 MINNESOTA 7:00 FSAZ
Thu. 26 at Denver 7:00 FSAZ
Sat. 28 DENVER 7:00 FSAZ
Mon. 30 MEMPHIS 8:30 TNT
FEBRUARY
Wed. 1 L.A. CLIPPERS 7:00 FSAZ
Fri. 3 at Sacramento 8:30 FSAZ
Sat. 4 MILWAUKEE 7:00 FSAZ Plus
Mon. 6 at New Orleans 6:00 FSAZ
Wed. 8 at Memphis 6:00 FSAZ
Fri. 10 CHICAGO 8:30 FSAZ/ESPN
Sat. 11 at Houston 7:00 FSAZ
Mon. 13 NEW ORLEANS 7:00 FSAZ
Wed. 15 L.A. LAKERS 7:00 FSAZ
Fri. 24 at Chicago 6:00 FSAZ
Sun. 26 at Milwaukee 1:30 FSAZ/NBA TV
Tue. 28 at Memphis 6:00 FSAZ
MARCH
Thu. 2 CHARLOTTE 7:00 FSAZ
Fri. 3 OKLAHOMA CITY 7:00 FSAZ
Sun. 5 BOSTON 3:00 FSAZ
Tue. 7 WASHINGTON 7:00 FSAZ
Thu. 9 L.A. LAKERS 8:30 TNT
Sat. 11 at Dallas 7:00 FSAZ
Sun. 12 PORTLAND 6:00 FSAZ
Wed. 15 SACRAMENTO 7:00 FSAZ
Fri. 17 ORLANDO 7:00 FSAZ/NBA TV
Sun. 19 at Detroit 1:30 FSAZ
Tue. 21 at Miami 4:30 FSAZ
Thu. 23 at Brooklyn 4:30 FSAZ Plus/NBA TV
Fri. 24 at Boston 4:30 FSAZ
Sun. 26 at Charlotte 10:00am FSAZ
Tue. 28 at Atlanta 4:30 FSAZ
Thu. 30 L.A. CLIPPERS 7:00 FSAZ
APRIL
Sat. 1 at Portland 7:00 FSAZ
Sun. 2 HOUSTON 6:00 FSAZ/NBA TV
Wed. 5 GOLDEN STATE 7:00 FSAZ
Fri. 7 OKLAHOMA CITY 7:00 FSAZ/NBA TV
Sun. 9 DALLAS 3:00 FSAZ Plus
Tue. 11 at Sacramento 7:30 FSAZ/NBA TV
Home games in CAPS; all times listed are local to Arizona.