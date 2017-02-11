Next game: Suns at Rockets, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, FOX Sports Arizona

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns announced their 2016-17 TV schedule, in which 79 regular-season games will air on FOX Sports Arizona or on FOX Sports Arizona Plus.

The Suns will also play two games nationally broadcast on TNT and one game exclusively on ESPN to fill out the 82-game schedule.

FOX Sports Arizona’s game coverage will begin when the Suns open the season against the Kings on Oct. 26 at Talking Stick Resort Arena. FOX Sports Arizona will feature both matchups with LeBron James and the reigning NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers, as well as all four games against the defending Western Conference Champion Golden State Warriors. FOX Sports Arizona will also bring viewers the Suns’ two games to be played in Mexico City as part of NBA Global Games on Jan. 12 and 14.

FOX Sports Arizona broadcasts will be called by play-by-play announcer Steve Albert, who will work alongside color analyst Eddie Johnson. Ann Meyers Drysdale will fill in for Johnson to provide analysis for a select number of games, and Kevin Ray will return as a sideline reporter.

Tom Chambers and Tom Leander will handle pregame, halftime and postgame show duties, with former Suns guard Casey Jacobsen adding commentary for select games.

All Suns broadcasts on FOX Sports Arizona and FOX Sports Arizona Plus will be streamed on FOX Sports GO, the live streaming platform that showcases more than 3,000 FOX Sports events a year. FOX Sports GO is currently available for iOS, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, Fire tablets and Fire phones, select Windows devices, and online at FOXSportsGO.com. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store.

2016-17 SUNS TV SCHEDULE

OCTOBER

Wed. 26 SACRAMENTO 7:00 FSAZ

Fri. 28 at Oklahoma City 5:00 FSAZ

Sun. 30 GOLDEN STATE 3:00 FSAZ

Mon. 31 at L.A. Clippers 7:30 FSAZ

NOVEMBER

Wed. 2 PORTLAND 7:00 FSAZ

Fri. 4 at New Orleans 5:00 FSAZ

Sun. 6 at L.A. Lakers 7:30 FSAZ

Tue. 8 at Portland 8:00 FSAZ

Wed. 9 DETROIT 7:00 FSAZ

Sat. 12 BROOKLYN 7:00 FSAZ Plus

Sun. 13 at Golden State 6:00 FSAZ

Wed. 16 at Denver 7:00 FSAZ

Fri. 18 at Indiana 5:00 FSAZ

Sat. 19 at Philadelphia 5:30 FSAZ Plus

Mon. 21 at Washington 5:00 FSAZ

Wed. 23 at Orlando 5:00 FSAZ Plus

Fri. 25 MINNESOTA 7:00 FSAZ Plus

Sun. 27 DENVER 1:30 FSAZ

Wed. 30 ATLANTA 7:00 FSAZ

DECEMBER

Sat. 3 at Golden State 8:30 FSAZ

Tue. 6 at Utah 7:00 FSAZ

Wed. 7 INDIANA 7:00 FSAZ

Fri. 9 at L.A. Lakers 8:30 ESPN

Sun. 11 NEW ORLEANS 6:30 FSAZ

Tue. 13 NEW YORK 7:00 FSAZ

Thu. 15 SAN ANTONIO 7:00 FSAZ

Sat. 17 at Oklahoma City 3:00 FSAZ

Mon. 19 at Minnesota 6:00 FSAZ Plus/NBA TV

Wed. 21 HOUSTON 7:00 FSAZ

Fri. 23 PHILADELPHIA 7:00 FSAZ Plus

Mon. 26 at Houston 6:00 FSAZ

Wed. 28 at San Antonio 6:30 FSAZ

Thu. 29 TORONTO 7:00 FSAZ

Sat. 31 at Utah 6:00 FSAZ

JANUARY

Mon. 2 at L.A. Clippers 8:30 FSAZ

Tue. 3 MIAMI 7:00 FSAZ

Thu. 5 at Dallas 6:30 FSAZ

Sun. 8 CLEVELAND 6:30 FSAZ

Thu. 12 DALLAS* 8:00 FSAZ

Sat. 14 SAN ANTONIO* 4:00 FSAZ

Mon. 16 UTAH 7:00 FSAZ

Thu. 19 at Cleveland 5:00 FSAZ

Sat. 21 at New York 5:30 FSAZ

Sun. 22 at Toronto 4:00 FSAZ

Tue. 24 MINNESOTA 7:00 FSAZ

Thu. 26 at Denver 7:00 FSAZ

Sat. 28 DENVER 7:00 FSAZ

Mon. 30 MEMPHIS 8:30 TNT

FEBRUARY

Wed. 1 L.A. CLIPPERS 7:00 FSAZ

Fri. 3 at Sacramento 8:30 FSAZ

Sat. 4 MILWAUKEE 7:00 FSAZ Plus

Mon. 6 at New Orleans 6:00 FSAZ

Wed. 8 at Memphis 6:00 FSAZ

Fri. 10 CHICAGO 8:30 FSAZ/ESPN

Sat. 11 at Houston 7:00 FSAZ

Mon. 13 NEW ORLEANS 7:00 FSAZ

Wed. 15 L.A. LAKERS 7:00 FSAZ

Fri. 24 at Chicago 6:00 FSAZ

Sun. 26 at Milwaukee 1:30 FSAZ/NBA TV

Tue. 28 at Memphis 6:00 FSAZ

MARCH

Thu. 2 CHARLOTTE 7:00 FSAZ

Fri. 3 OKLAHOMA CITY 7:00 FSAZ

Sun. 5 BOSTON 3:00 FSAZ

Tue. 7 WASHINGTON 7:00 FSAZ

Thu. 9 L.A. LAKERS 8:30 TNT

Sat. 11 at Dallas 7:00 FSAZ

Sun. 12 PORTLAND 6:00 FSAZ

Wed. 15 SACRAMENTO 7:00 FSAZ

Fri. 17 ORLANDO 7:00 FSAZ/NBA TV

Sun. 19 at Detroit 1:30 FSAZ

Tue. 21 at Miami 4:30 FSAZ

Thu. 23 at Brooklyn 4:30 FSAZ Plus/NBA TV

Fri. 24 at Boston 4:30 FSAZ

Sun. 26 at Charlotte 10:00am FSAZ

Tue. 28 at Atlanta 4:30 FSAZ

Thu. 30 L.A. CLIPPERS 7:00 FSAZ

APRIL

Sat. 1 at Portland 7:00 FSAZ

Sun. 2 HOUSTON 6:00 FSAZ/NBA TV

Wed. 5 GOLDEN STATE 7:00 FSAZ

Fri. 7 OKLAHOMA CITY 7:00 FSAZ/NBA TV

Sun. 9 DALLAS 3:00 FSAZ Plus

Tue. 11 at Sacramento 7:30 FSAZ/NBA TV

Home games in CAPS; all times listed are local to Arizona.