NFC Wild Card 2017, Giants vs. Packers Live Stream: Watch Online

The New York Giants face the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Jan. 8 in an NFC Wild Card Playoff game. Here’s all the info you need to watch.

The Green Bay Packers looked far from being a playoff team early in the season—heck, even at midseason. However, they won their final six games of the year to win the NFC North and earn the No. 4 seed in the NFC. That sets the Packers up for Sunday’s NFC Wild Card Playoff matchup against the New York Giants at Lambeau Field.

Aaron Rodgers has been absolutely incredible over the six-game winning streak for the Packers. He’s long been one of the best quarterbacks—if not the absolute best—in the NFL for quite some time, but it’s still impressive to see him when he’s in this zone. If his weapons like Jordy Nelson and Ty Montgomery can step up, that’ll be huge.

It’s not been Eli Manning, Odell Beckham Jr., and the Giants offense that’s been clicking, but rather their defense. Led by their class of free agent signings, New York has completely changed their defensive approach and it’s paid dividends. Now they hope it’s good enough to hold against this streaking Packers team.

FOX has the broadcast for this NFC Wild Card Playoff matchup on Sunday. Subsequently, you can stream the action online through FOX Sports Go. Access the service online or through the app using a cable or satellite subscription to log in.

Details for Sunday’s game are below:

Date: Sunday, January 8

Start Time: 4:40 p.m. ET

Location: Green Bay, WI

Stadium: Lambeau Field

TV Info: FOX

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

While this may be a rematch from earlier in the season, there should be nothing similar to that matchup. Both the Packers and Giants come into the playoffs performing at a high level. Whichever one can continue doing so will keep their Super Bowl hopes alive.

