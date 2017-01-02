NFC Wild Card: Giants at Packers start time

The No. 4 Green Bay Packers will host the No. 5 New York Giants in the NFC Wild Card round. What time does this NFC playoff game start?

The NFC playoff picture is set for the 2016 NFL Playoffs. Wild Card Weekend will be in full effect next weekend. That means the No. 4 Green Bay Packers will play the No. 5 New York Giants this weekend. What time are they meeting?

The Packers (10-6) will host the Giants (11-5) for a 4:40 p.m. ET kickoff at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Jan. 8. FOX will have the nationally televised NFC Wild Card round game.

Green Bay won the NFC North by beating the rival Detroit Lions on the road on Sunday Night Football in Week 17. Both teams found out that they were going to make the NFC Playoffs shortly before kickoff thanks to the Washington Redskins losing to the Giants in Landover.

New York may have the better record than the Giants, but New York did not win its division. The Giants finished two games back of the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East. Interestingly, the Giants completed the season sweep of the Cowboys in divisional play.

This NFC playoff game between the Packers and the Giants has a lot of intrigue. It features Super Bowl winning quarterbacks in Aaron Rodgers for Green Bay and Eli Manning for New York. This game also features a mentor and his disciple.

Giants head coach Ben McAdoo gets to go up against his former head coach in Mike McCarthy of Green Bay. McAdoo had been McCarthy’s offensive coordinator in Green Bay before arriving with the Giants a few years back to be Tom Coughlin’s offensive coordinator.

The weather will definitely be a factor in this game, as is every January playoff game in Green Bay. New York does have the pass rush that can travel, but do the Giants have the running game to keep pace in frigid Green Bay?

