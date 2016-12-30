NFL 2016: Streaking Making a Big-Time Comeback

This 2016 NFL season has featured plenty of comebacks. And we have seen a number of teams get very hot after slow starts.

One of the more popular phrases you hear from some fans and analysts when the NFL is in full bloom is amazingly hypothetical and, frankly, a waste of time: If the season ended today…

Yes, the NFL’s 97th regular-season concludes sometimes late Sunday evening/early Monday morning when the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers square off at Ford Field to decide the NFC North. Only 10 games into both teams’ season, the Lions were 6-4 and the Packers 4-6. Now the clubs are tied with everything on the line in Week 17.

But Green Bay isn’t the only team to catch fire after a shaky start. The 1-4 Miami Dolphins reeled off six straight victories before losing at Baltimore, and has won three in a row. The Pittsburgh Steelers are 10-5 and riding a six-game winning streak after four consecutive setbacks. They and the New England Patriots are even when it comes to the longest-current stretch of success in the league.

It’s also gone both ways. The 3-0 Baltimore Ravens went on to drop four-straight and are now 8-7. The New York Giants went from 2-0 to 2-3 before rolling to six consecutive wins. The Houston Texans are in the middle of a three-game winning streak after dropping three in a row.

The Minnesota Vikings were the last team to lose in 2016 via a 5-0 start. Mike Zimmer’s club went onto lose four straight and are in the midst of a 2-8 run at the moment. The Los Angeles Rams were two games above .500 after winning three-straight games (3-1). Next was four-straight setbacks, a win over the New York Jets, and they are currently in the middle of a six-game skid.

We could go on and on with other examples. But singer Ray Stevens sang it best many years ago. They call it “The Streak.” And it’s made predicting the NFL extremely difficult. However, it’s also made it a lot of fun. So why anyone would want the season to end before it has to?

