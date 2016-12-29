NFL betting lines and picks against the spread for every Week 17 game

Ladies and gentlemen, casual gamblers and degenerates, fantasy players and daily bettors: it has been an honor sweating lines with you this NFL season. Before we get too misty-eyed, though, there are 16 regular season games left to wager on this year — and we’re expecting a wild Week 17.

After a 9-7 showing last week, we’re 125-107-7 on the year. Here are your final lines, picks and over/unders for the 2016 regular season, but don’t fear. We’ll still be making picks throughout the playoffs.

(Lines courtesy of the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook as of 12/29. Pick listed first, with home team in all caps.)