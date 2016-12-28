47.3 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
NFL, Canada's CTV hopeful for favorable Super Bowl ad ruling

NFL, Canada&#039;s CTV hopeful for favorable Super Bowl ad ruling

By news@wgmd.com -
4

OTTAWA, Ontario –  The company that owns the right to broadcast the Super Bowl in Canada and the NFL went back to court Wednesday in an effort to reverse a decision banning the substitution of Canadian ads over American ones during the game.

Continue Reading Below

Bell Media, which owns CTV, and the NFL formally filed notices of appeal of a recent court ruling upholding the ban, but made clear they’re hoping the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will intervene before the case is heard.

___

For more NFL coverage: AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WGMD Radio
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
© Resort Broadcasting Company, LLC 2016 - Designed and Managed by DATATECH DIGITAL in association with OXLEY EVERYTHING WEB