NFL coaching rumors: News on job openings, interviews and more

The NFL coaching carousel is in full swing and as the regular season has concluded, a number of teams have already made changes at the top.

The 49ers, Broncos, Jaguars, Bills, Rams and Chargers are all looking for a new head coach, and the 49ers are also looking for a new general manager.

Keep up to date on the latest National Football League news and rumors below.

• The Jacksonville Jaguars are interviewing Kyle Shanahan and Josh McDaniels over next two days for their head coaching opening. (Mike DiRocco, ESPN.com)

• The San Diego Chargers will interview Buccaneers defensive coordinator Mike Smith then travel to interview Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott and New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia. (San Diego Union-Tribune)

• Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub will interview with the Chargers this weekend and are also set to interview Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin and Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

• The New Orleans Saints fired ssistant head coach/linebacker coach Joe Vitt, defensive line coach Bill Johnson, special teams coordinator Greg McMahon, assistant special teams coach Stan Kwan and defensive assistant/linebackers coach James Williams (Alex Marvez, Sporting News)

