NFL Community Rallies Around Heap Family, Offering Sympathy And Support

Condolences, sympathy and offerings of support poured in over the weekend after the Heap family endured an unthinkable tragedy when former Ravens tight end Todd Heap accidentally hit and killed his 3-year-old daughter with his truck.

Heap is widely known as a genuine NFL figure who has lived life with his wife, Ashley, and five children at the center. The football community has posted countless messages of prayer and love for the Heap family:

Peter Boulware, long-time Ravens teammate, per The Baltimore Sun: “This is very sad. Todd is an incredible family man, and family has always been extremely important to him. His kids are very important, plus he is one of the nicest people you will ever meet. This breaks my heart. He knows that our prayers and the prayers of the Ravens extended family go out to him. If there is anything we can do, he knows we will reach out. I have five kids myself, so I can’t imagine anything like this.”

Jonathan Ogden, another long-time Ravens teammate, per The Baltimore Sun: “This is so disturbing. I can’t imagine the pain he is going through right now,” Ogden said. “He has got to carry this the rest of his life, and he is going to think about it quite often. Man, there are no words. There is nothing I can say to tell you how I feel right now. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. He has to keep the faith, got to keep moving and somehow get on with his life. This is just terrible and I just wish there was something I could do. I’m at a loss for words. I feel for him.”

Statement from the Baltimore Ravens organization: pic.twitter.com/P6arCBU7mP — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 15, 2017

Team statement on the Heap tragedy. pic.twitter.com/cRx3nVFvOc — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) April 15, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers go out to #SunDevil4Life Todd Heap and his family. pic.twitter.com/VzC3QYxFb0 — Sun Devil Athletics (@TheSunDevils) April 15, 2017

Prayers and thoughts surround the Todd Heap family today, and always.  https://t.co/D0HMLFohqk — Ray Lewis (@raylewis) April 15, 2017

Heavenly Father please be with the Heap family………. — Eric Weddle (@weddlesbeard) April 15, 2017

Absolutely gutted for Todd Heap and his family. Thoughts are with them in this incredibly tough time. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 15, 2017

So heartbroken for the Heap family. I pray for God’s comfort during this excruciating loss of life. https://t.co/G6NM9hpL6w — O.J. Brigance (@OJBrigance) April 15, 2017

Feel absolutely gutted for the Heap family. Praying for God’s hand on them and friends who speak truth! — danny woodhead (@danny__woodhead) April 15, 2017

Prayers going up this morning for Todd Heap and his family — Tavon Young (@Tyoung_NL) April 15, 2017