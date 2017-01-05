NFL Draft 2017: projecting the top 5 picks

In just four short months, the 2017 NFL draft will be upon us. Who should be the first five players off the board?

The needs of each of the first five teams that will select a player vary immensely, but a few of them share the need for a franchise quarterback. The Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers, and Chicago Bears are all in search of a new signal caller for 2017, meaning one of these three teams is likely going to draft North Carolina Tar Heels’ standout Mitch Trubisky. Trubisky is a traditional pocket passing quarterback with the perfect amount of mobility needed to extend plays at the professional level.

With this in mind, the question remains: who will be the first five players off the draft board?

No. 1 Cleveland Browns

Pick: DE Myles Garrett – Texas A&M

The Browns have a plethora of holes to fill in their system. While one of those holes may be the quarterback position, it is likely they will see what they have in the former third round draft pick Cody Kessler. Kessler completed over 65 percent of his passes in his first season as a pro, while posting a touchdown to interception ratio of 6:2. Kessler played well enough to earn himself a shot at the starting job, so it is likely Cleveland will address their 30th ranked pass rush come April 27th.

With their first overall pick in the draft, the Browns should be looking at the physical freak, Myles Garrett. Garrett was a three-year starter at Texas A&M that accumulated gaudy numbers in every season. In 2015, Garrett tallied a hefty 11.5 quarterback sacks and 19.5 tackles for a loss. Garrett is the best pass rusher in the draft and could assist Cleveland more than any player available.

No. 2 San Francisco 49ers

Pick: QB Mitch Trubisky – North Carolina

The 2-14 49ers were dreadful this season, thanks in part to the quarterback controversy that plagued their offense.

Blaine Gabbert entered the 2016 season as a starter, but he was replaced by Colin Kaepernick after a four game losing streak. Kaepernick did play any better, and San Francisco was reduced to a doormat in the NFC West. This team needs a franchise quarterback, and they should look no further than Mitch Trubisky.

Trubisky was phenomenal in his first full season as a starter, completing 68 percent of his passes while throwing 30 touchdowns. Drafting he incredibly efficient Trubisky would ultimately erase the quarterback question mark in the 49ers’ locker room.

No. 3 Chicago Bears

Pick: FS Malik Hooker – Ohio State

While the Bears are one of those teams desperate for a change at quarterback, they need to fix the third tier of their defense first. Just as well, the Bears should be encouraged to pursue a new field general by way of free agency. Tony Romo and Philip Rivers will both be available, and both are capable of resurrecting the Monsters of the Midway back from the dead.

With the third pick, the Bears need to be looking at Big Ten ballhawk, Malik Hooker.

Hooker may not be the highest-rated defensive back available in the draft (LSU standout Jamal Adams is) but the Bears need someone that can read a quarterbacks eyes and force turnovers. What Hooker does better than anyone available in the draft is intercepting passes; he had seven of them in his sophomore season at Ohio State.

Hooker would bring to Chicago tremendous physicality and tackling ability, while greatly assisting the Bears in fixing their league worst turnover differential of -20.

Pick: DE Jonathan Allen – Alabama

Because there will be plenty of offensive line value later in the draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars should use this fourth overall pick to address their atrocious pass rush. As a whole, the Jaguars tallied just 33 quarterback sacks; tied for 19th in the NFL. Jacksonville should look no further than the monstrous Jonathan Allen of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

At 6-feet-3 and nearly 300 pounds, Allen is the most intimidating player in the draft. He is also one of the most physically gifted. The fantastic defensive end finished seventh in the Heisman trophy voting in 2016, thanks to his 9.5 sacks and 62 total tackles. Allen is a force to be reckoned with on a college football team that is literally in a league all their own. The freakish pass rusher has the size and the talent to make noise in the NFL right away, which is something Jacksonville should take notice of.

Pick: SS Jamal Adams – LSU

The 9-7 Titans acquired the fifth overall draft pick from the Los Angeles Rams. Because of this, they have a brilliant chance to turn their team into a playoff roster.

The Titans’ run defense emerged as a genuine force this season, but unfortunately fell victim to a weak secondary. Particularly over the middle of their third tier, Tennessee struggled to prevent opposing passing games from carving them up. The Titans allowed the third most pass yards in 2016 and will be looking to address that with their high draft pick. Targeting the best all-around defensive back in the draft makes sense here.

They will certainly be looking for Jamal Adams, formerly of LSU. Adams is as pure a tackler as they come, and he possesses the size and strength to be used in blitz packages as well. With three full seasons as a starter, Adams is also one of the most experienced defensive players available in the 2017 draft.

