I don’t like to use this term, but it’s hard to describe Fournette as anything but a superfreak.

He’s preposterously big, he’s preposterously fast, he can hit you with power or finesse, or ruin you in the passing game.

Some teams might not see him as a fit for their offensive systems, but that says far more about those teams than Fournette — when you get a player of his caliber, you change the system to match him.

Derick E. Hingle Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports