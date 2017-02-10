NFL Draft: Pair of UCLA defensive linemen should go in early rounds

This is where things can get really technical in the NFL Draft.

While every player has a certain scheme or role they best fit (or don’t fit at all) defensive linemen and pass rushers are broken down perhaps more than any other kind of player.

That’s for good reason — the difference between a 0 or 1 technique (over the center or just off ball) and a 9 technique (lining up way outside the tackle’s shoulder) is immense, and not every scheme is going to work for every player.

Add in the complexities of hands-down pass rushers and hip-opening, pass-rushing linebackers and you have another layer to parse.

I don’t care if you’re standing up or even sitting down, if you’re playing a technique (even if you’re not on the line of scrimmage) you’re on this list.

Here are my top 15 defensivee linemen/pass rushers in this class:

