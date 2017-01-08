While the 49ers have yet to hire a general manager, whoever takes the spot should keep an eye on these NFL free agents. These players are currently playing in the playoffs and are also set to hit free agency in 2017.

So the San Francisco 49ers didn’t make the playoffs?

Don’t fret, fans can still find reasons to watch this year’s slate of playoff games.

Starting with the Wild Card games, here is a list of NFL free agents expected to hit free agency.

Disclaimer: While there will be some big names out there, Niner Noise will keep their picks to players more likely to sign with the red and gold.

Houston Texans

A.J. Bouye, Cornerback

A. J. Bouye has been a nice surprise for Houston this season. Bouye was forced into action due to injury to a Texans starting cornerback. Since taking over, Bouye has been playing excellent. Per Pro Football Focus, Bouye has earned a grade of 90.9.

John Simon, Edge Defender

Another Texans player scheduled to hit free agency is edge defender John Simon. Simon has played well in limited action for the Houston Texans. Simon earned a PFF grade of 78.3 playing 516 snaps overall. Over the last two years Simon started 12 games and has recorded 10 sacks in that period. He would be a welcome boost to a team lacking in sack production.

Oakland Raiders

Perry Riley Jr., Linebacker

Perry Riley Jr. was signed to fill in for injured started Malcom Smith. In his brief stint, Riley has earned a PFF grade of 84.2. At age 31 Riley would be an excellent depth addition to a 49ers squad looking for seasoned veterans.

Seattle Seahawks

No recommendations.

Detroit Lions

Larry Warford, Offensive Guard

Larry Warford has been an excellent guard for the Detroit Lions this past season earning a PFF grade of 82. Warford has played in 974 snaps this season. While the 49ers boast two promising guards in Andrew Tiller and Joshua Garnett, Warford’s productivity cannot be ignored.

Miami Dolphins

Kiko Alonso, Linebacker

Dolphins’ starting linebacker Kiko Alonso should definitely be on 49er fans watchlist. Alonso has been a consistently good LB in his career. This season, Alonso has earned a PFF grade of 71.9. While he is having a bit of a down year, expect teams to pursue this player. The 49ers would be smart to do the same.

Kenny Stills, Wide Receiver

Kenny Stills has been a good receiving option for Miami QB Ryan Tannehill. Stills possesses good speed, hands and toughness. With a PFF grade of 73.8, Stills has shown plenty of promise considering that he is only 25 years young.

Pittsburgh Steelers

No recommendations.

New York Giants

Jason Pierre-Paul, Edge Defender

JPP has reestablished himself as an excellent EDGE player for the NY Giants. This season, JPP snagged seven sacks and 35 tackles per Pro Football Reference. JPP also earned high marks per PFF getting an 86.2 grade. At age 28, JPP is still in the prime of his career. With the FA splurge that the Giants made last season it is highly likely that JPP sees free agency this season.

Green Bay Packers

Nick Perry, Edge Defender

Nick Perry has been fantastic in 2017 and for that reason he may not see FA at all. But, GB has been known to let FAs walk so it is quite possible that GB releases Perry. Per PFF, Perry graded out with an 83.5.

Eddie Lacy, Running Back

While Perry probably will be retained by GB, Lacy will most likely not be kept. Lacy has had an up and down career so far. Early on, Lacy was a standout RB for the Packers but over the last two seasons his play has certainly declined. Still, his talent is there. Lacy would make an excellent backup running back for the 49ers.

Atlanta Falcons

Patrick DiMarco, Fullback

While fullbacks are a dying breed in the NFL, DiMarco has been an excellent one under offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan’s scheme. Shanahan recently interviewed for the vacant 49ers head coaching position, so it is possible that he decides to bring DiMarco along with him. PFF gave DiMarco an 84.4 grade.

New England Patriots

Disclaimer: NE always manages their salary cap well allowing them to re-sign their top players. However, NE refuses to enter bidding wars for players and will simply look elsewhere. Given that, it is hard to tell who they will resign and who they will let walk. The players listed below is what NN believes have a chance to see free agency.

Martellus Bennett, Tight End

Bennett has been a great TE for Pats QB Tom Brady. Bennett was brought in to be NE’s No. 2 TE behind super-star TE Rob Gronkowski, but Gronk was placed on injured reserve prompting Bennett into the No. 1 role. Since then, Bennett has been a very productive TE receiving a 82.7 PFF grade. At age 30, Bennett is young enough to be productive for a number years.

Logan Ryan, Cornerback

Ryan has been a wonderful pass defender for the Patriots. Per PFF, Ryan graded out to an 81.9 score. Ryan is not the biggest DB standing at five-foot-eleven and weighing in at 190 pounds. Still, he has 13 picks and 42 pass breakups in his four year career per Pro Football Reference. There is a strong chance that he returns to the Patriots, but remember NE will avoid a bidding war and Ryan is a player that will receive heavy consideration from many teams.

Kansas City Chiefs

Eric Berry, Safety

Looking at the Chiefs’ salary cap, it is unlikely that they are able to secure both Berry and Dontari Poe. Especially with both players looking to command a hefty payday in free agency. Berry hardly needs an introduction as most fans know him well. Still, he deserves a spotlight so check out my player profile on him here. Berry received an 87.8 from PFF.

Dontari Poe, Nose Tackle

Poe has been a run-stuffing nose for many years now. Both Berry and Poe would be welcome additions to 49ers run defense that has been unable to stop the run. Poe earned a PFF grade of 70.5. At age 26, the two-time pro-bowler would be an immediate upgrade at the nose tackle position.

Dallas Cowboys

Barry Church, Safety

Church has a really good chance of seeing free agency. In fact, most of Dallas’ FA players have a really good chance of being released. Church leads this FA crop with a PFF score of 86.2. At age 29, Church still has more productive years in him.

Morris Claiborne, Cornerback

Claiborne has surprised many this season with his fabulous play. Coming in at 84.9, Claiborne is one of PFF’s highest graded DBs. Claiborne would immediately come in and be the 49ers’ No. 1 cornerback. At age 27, Claiborne has plenty of productive seasons ahead of him.

Ronald Leary, Guard

Leary is the one player most likely to be kept by the Cowboys. Leary has been a fantastic guard scoring a PFF grade of 81.8. If acquired, Leary would immediately rank as the 49ers best guard. Leary is a member of the vaunted Dallas offensive line which easily the best O-line in football. The O-line is a major reason why Dallas made it to the playoffs and are heavy favorites to represent the NFC in this year’s Super Bowl. DAL will do it all it can to keep that O-line intact.

J.J. Wilcox, Safety

Wilcox has played well for the Dallas Cowboys receiving an 81.6 PFF grade. At age 28, Wilcox is still in his peak years of his career. SF could let Bethea walk and replace him with the younger Wilcox.

Terrance Williams, Wide Receiver

Has been a solid No. 2 option for the Dallas Cowboys getting a PFF grade of 74.1. Statistically, this has been his worst year. However, stats do not tell the whole story.

This season, Williams has often been asked to play the No. 1 WR role with star WR Dez Bryant out for many weeks with an injury. Teams have defended Williams heavily, limiting his production. At age 27, Williams would make an excellent No. 2 WR.

With the boatload of cash that the 49ers have entering the free agency period, here’s t hoping that new regime picks up some of these excellent NFL Free Agents.

