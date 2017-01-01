NFL opponents 2017: NFC East schedules

Here’s a look at the opponents for the NFC East in 2017.

Even though the NFL will not release its official 2017 schedule until sometime in April, fans can still know who most of their team’s opponents are. While fans won’t know the specific order they will face their opponents in, most opponents are known because of how the NFL creates its schedule. In 2017, the NFC East will face the AFC West and NFC West, along with one team from the NFC North and one team from the NFC South. Here’s a look at the NFC East’s team’s opponents during the 2017 season.

The Dallas Cowboys will enter the 2017 NFL season as the team to beat since they’ll be the division champions. At home, they will host the New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego Chargers, and either the Green Bay Packers or the Detroit Lions. On the road, the Cowboys will face New York, Philadelphia, Washington, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders and Atlanta Falcons.

Meanwhile, the Giants will square off against Dallas, Philadelphia, Washington, Los Angeles, Seattle, Kansas City, San Diego, and, pending the results of Week 17, either Green Bay or Detroit. They will face Dallas, Philadelphia, Washington, Arizona, San Francisco, Denver, Oakland and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road.

The Redskins will face Dallas, New York, Philadelphia, Arizona, San Francisco, Denver, Oakland, and the Minnesota Vikings at home in 2017. On the road, they will face Dallas, New York, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Seattle, Kansas City, San Diego, and either the New Orleans Saints or Carolina Panthers.

Up in Philadelphia, the Eagles will host Dallas, New York, Washington, Arizona, San Francisco, Denver, Oakland, and the Chicago Bears. Meanwhile, they will face Dallas, NY Giants, Washington, Los Angeles, Seattle, Kansas City, San Diego, and the last place team in the NFC South on the road.

