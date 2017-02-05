Most people expected a close game between the Patriots and Falcons in Super Bowl LI, but Atlanta had other ideas in the first half. Thanks to some fantastic play from Julio Jones, the dominance of the Falcons’ rushing attack, and a big turnover by Tom Brady, Dan Quinn’s team jumped out to a 21-3 lead headed into Lady Gaga’s halftime performance on FOX.

Then the second half happened.

Brady and New England stormed back with one of the most epic rallies you’ll ever see, forcing the first overtime game in Super Bowl history and eventually coming away with the fifth championship of the Brady and Belichick era.

The whole time, NFL players past and present were watching along and reacting just like we were. Here’s a chronological history of those players sharing their thoughts on Twitter, from just before kickoff through Atlanta’s first-half dominance to the Patriots’ big win.

