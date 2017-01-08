NFL playoff bracket: Matchups for divisional round

With the Steelers’ win over the Dolphins, the next round of the NFL playoffs is just about set.

As the top seed in the AFC, the Patriots will face the lowest remaining seed, which is the Texans. That leaves the Chiefs playing host to the Steelers. The Seahawks will travel to Atlanta for a date against the Falcons, while the Cowboys will host the winner of Sunday’s Giants-Packers game.

Looking forward, the NFC Championship Game will be at 3:05 p.m. ET on Jan. 22, followed by the AFC championship at 6:40 p.m.

The full schedule of next weekend’s games is below.

Seahawks (NFC No. 3) at Falcons (NFC No. 2)

Game time: 4:35 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Texans (AFC No. 4) at Patriots (AFC No. 1)

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Steelers (AFC No. 3) at Chiefs (AFC No. 2)

Game time: 1:05 p.m.

TV: NBC

Giants OR Packers at Cowboys (NFC No. 1)

Game time: 4:40 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

