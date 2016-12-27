NFL Playoff Picture 2016: Standings, Seeding After Week 16

Taking a look at the NFL playoff picture with the standings and seeding in each conference after Week 16.

There were plenty of things decided in the 2016 NFL playoff picture in Week 16. Division winners were settled over the holiday weekend, seeds were locked up, and other teams made their road to the postseason that much more difficult.

Locking up divisions throughout the league were the Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys, and Atlanta Falcons. However, only two of those teams have their seeding decided at this point. All they know is that they’ll be in the postseason and will have at least one home game.

With that said, there are still things left up to the results of Week 17. Just one game remains on the schedule for these teams, but the stakes have never been higher. For some it’s simply win-and-your-in (or win-and-you-get-the-X-seed). Others instead need some help.

Here’s a look at the NFL playoff picture after Week 16, starting in the AFC where the six playoff teams are set:

AFC

1. New England Patriots (13-2)

2. Oakland Raiders (12-3)

3. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-5)

4. Houston Texans (9-6)

5. Kansas City Chiefs (11-4)

6. Miami Dolphins (10-5)

More from NFL Spin Zone

The only thing left to be decided in the AFC is both seeding and the AFC West division winner. While there could be some jostling for seeding, the more interesting part would be the latter. Given the injury to Derek Carr and the fact that Matt McGloin will be starting for the Raiders in Week 17, an Oakland loss and Chiefs win would have those two teams switching seeds heading into the postseason.

NFC

1. Dallas Cowboys (13-2)

2. Atlanta Falcons (10-5)

3. Seattle Seahawks (9-5-1)

4. Green Bay Packers (9-6)

5. New York Giants (10-5)

6. Detroit Lions (9-6)

7. Washington Redskins (8-6-1)

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7)

Unlike the AFC, things are far less decisive heading into the final week of the regular season in the NFC. While the Cowboys have home-field and the No. 1 seed comfortable on lock, there could be plenty of movement elsewhere. With a Seahawks win and Falcons loss, the former moves into the No. 2 seed. Meanwhile, the Packers and Lions will do battle to determine the NFC North winner in Week 17.

What’s crazy about that finale between those two is that the loser could potentially miss out on the postseason. A loss puts either team at 9-7 on the season. If the Redskins win in their regular season finale at home against the New York Giants too, the NFC East will have four teams in. Though they need help, the Buccaneers could also get in as the No. 6 seed.

Even after everything that transpired in Week 16, there is still plenty left up in the air heading into Week 17. For NFL fans, it doesn’t get much better than having meaningful games to close out the season. Get excited—and buckle up for a wild finish to 2016.

This article originally appeared on