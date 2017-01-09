NFL Playoffs 2017: 5 Reasons Dallas Cowboys Can Win Super Bowl 51

The Dallas Cowboys ran through the regular season, but they can do it in the postseason all the way to a Super Bowl 51 win too.

The Dallas Cowboys have been waiting to get back to the NFL Playoffs following what was a disastrous 2015 season, and they’ve done so with a fury like no other. There are still some skeptics who believe the Cowboys won’t win Super Bowl LI—or maybe even a playoff game. But on the other side, some believe they can hoist their sixth Lombardi trophy this February.

If the Dallas Cowboys are going to win the Super Bowl, they have a great formula offensively that has worked well for them throughout the first 16 games of the season. That magical formula is running the football behind the best offensive line in the game. It does help that there is a game-changing running back running behind said line, and rookie Ezekiel Elliott is very much that. Despite also starting another rookie, Dak Prescott, at quarterback, this team looks polished and experienced beyond their years.

The Cowboys are already in the Divisional Round of the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the NFC. But to get to the Promised Land, their path won’t be easy. That begins immediately in the Divisional Round this Sunday when they host the Green Bay Packers. In Week 6, the Cowboys defeated the Packers, 30-16, at Lambeau Field.

This Dallas team is as primed as ever to take home their sixth Super Bowl championship. However, to do so will not only take the continued dominant type of play we’ve seen at times this season, but also little mistakes will have to be at a minimum. Moreover, the two rookies this team leans on will have to play like veterans as well.

Here are five reasons why America’s Team can win their first title since Super Bowl XXX and return to glory 21 years later.

5. Kicking of Dan Bailey

One of the more under-the-radar players for the Cowboys this season and one of the more special players in the franchise is kicker Dan Bailey. Bailey has been on point this season, going 27-of-32 his field goals (84.4 percent), with his longest field goal traveling 56 yards coming in Week 1.

The Cowboys kicker has been clutch at times for the Cowboys, beginning the season 4-of-4 in Week 1 vs. the Giants, and later in the season he was 3-of-3 at Green Bay, vs. Philadelphia, and at Pittsburgh. Moreover, he was the difference in a victory over the Buccaneers as he converted four of six field goal attempts in Week 15 while the Cowboys won by just six points, 26-20. What’s more, Bailey was perfect, 46-of-46, on extra point attempts in the regular season.

Though Bailey doesn’t take all the headlines, having a kicker who is more than dependable is icing on the cake for a playoff team. What Bailey brings to the Cowboys is more of a security blanket in terms of his abilities. And somewhere down the line, either in the divisional round or further if the Cowboys advance, Bailey will be called upon in a very stressful situation. In that moment, the Cowboys will be thankful to have him on their roster.

4. Sean Lee Leading the Defense

Having a first-team All-Pro being the captain of the defense is greatly needed for a Cowboys defense that has outplayed expectations of them thus far this season. During the regular season, Lee was healthy for the first time in his career, and the lone game he missed was Week 17 when the Cowboys rested multiple starters.

Lee finished the 2016 regular season with 145 tackles, 93 of them being solo. He also had one pass defensed. Nine times in 2016, Lee had at least 10 tackles in a game, with the most being 18 in a Week 14 game at the New York Giants. In Week 12, he had 12 tackles against the Washington Redskins, and in Week 6 at the Green Bay Packers, Lee totaled 13 tackles.

Lee is just more than a tackling machine. There is no way the Cowboys defense would have been as productive and exceeded small expectations if it wasn’t for Lee’s leadership. Lee is in his seventh season with the Cowboys, and having the respect of his peers and still being in the prime of his career makes him the most important player on defense. More importantly, it helps that he was healthy and able to stay on the field to both lead and produce.

The defense will go as far as Lee can lead them. Considering that he helped them become top-ranked defense against the run at 83.5 yards per game and that Dallas ranked fifth in points allowed per game (19.1), he’s done fantastic to this point. As long as Lee stays on the field the Cowboys defense should stay poised.

3. Dak Prescott’s Continued Progression

How fortunate have the Cowboys been having Prescott play at a Pro Bowl-level this season? As a rookie, he’s achieved levels of performance, production, and efficiency that weren’t even a hope before the season began for the Cowboys, at least not this early in his NFL career.

Prescott threw 23 touchdowns and just four interceptions in the regular season. But more importantly, the Cowboys benefit from simply having stability at the position, which is something they didn’t have last season. Along with the scoring, Prescott passed for 3,667 yards in 16 games, finishing the regular season with a 104.9 quarterback rating.

Not only has Prescott performed with his arm, but he’s rushed the football 57 times for 282 yards and six touchdowns. The 23-year-old quarterback has no playoff experience, but his poise has been remarkable nonetheless. He has shown nothing which has made anyone think otherwise when it comes to the win-or-go-home format of the postseason.

The way Prescott plays, he gives the vibe of a seasoned veteran. With weapons like Dez Bryant, Jason Witten and Cole Beasley to pass the football to in addition to having an elite offensive line, the Cowboys have confidence with the rookie under center.

2. High Level Coaching

Not to discredit the job Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has done this season, but defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli has done an outstanding job with the defensive unit this season. He’s the perfect coach for this defense of players, some of whom are stars and most are no-name players making a name for themselves in his system.

Never in any fan’s wildest dreams would it have been expected the Cowboys would go from a defense allowing 41 touchdowns in 2015 to allowing just 34 this season. Yes, the running game of the Cowboys offense has helped tremendously with the defense staying off the field as much as the previous year, but the defense as a whole deserves credit for their play.

The scheme of Maranelli and having players buy into the system have all come together this season, and entering the Divisional Round, even Garrett sees how well the defense has played. ESPN’s Jean-Jacques Taylor quoted Garrett in a recent article:

“We’re playing defense the right way,” coach Jason Garrett said. “We play up to our standard of discipline and hustle and hitting and all of those things we try to preach each and every day.”

For the Cowboys to win the Super Bowl, Marinelli and the defense will have to be at the top of their game. If the regular season is any indicator, then the Cowboys should be just that. He has this group playing to their potential at virtually all 11 positions, which can’t be discounted in the postseason.

1. The Offensive Line and Ezekiel Elliott

When the Cowboys drafted Elliott fourth overall during the 2016 NFL Draft, some wanted the Cowboys to address their defense after the disaster of the 2015 season. Well, though the Cowboys could still use improvement in the defensive backfield, Elliott has turned out to be the perfect choice for the Cowboys behind the best run blocking offensive line in the NFL.

The offensive line has led the way for 2,396 rushing yards total this season from Cowboys running backs. Through the draft with three first-round picks in Zack Martin, Tyron Smith and Travis Frederick, Dallas built the core of this line. Moreover, the play of Ronald Leary and Doug Free has allowed the offensive line play at an extremely high level. La’el Collins is returning from the injured reserve list, providing even more depth for this solid front.

Then there is Elliott, who hasn’t played a snap in two weeks after sitting the regular-season finale and then having the bye. In 15 games, Elliott led the league in rushing with 1,631 yards, averaging 5.1 yards per carry and also notching 15 touchdowns. He also caught 32 passes for 363 yards and one touchdown.

The health of the offensive line and Elliott are the keys that can lock up the Super Bowl for the Cowboys. If this unit continues to run like a well-oiled machine, keep the clock running and wear down defenses, the Cowboys can move through the NFL and give themselves a chance to win their sixth Super Bowl in franchise history.

