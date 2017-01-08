NFL Playoffs 2017: Final prediction for Giants vs Packers

As the NFL Playoffs 2017 have finally arrived, here’s a final prediction for today’s Giants vs Packers NFC Wild Card game.

Heading into the final Wild Card game today in the NFL Playoffs 2017 is the matchup we’ve all been waiting for. The New York Giants hit the road to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers. This promises to be the game that lives up to the hype that’s been generating all week long.

The Giants have an incredible history when the odds are stacked against them. This is an eerily familiar situation Big Blue finds themselves in as many feel they could once again push the envelope straight to the Super Bowl. Their defense is the main strength of the team with an offense that consistently wins with clutch plays when it matters most.

Well, if a magical run is to begin, it will start in the house the legendary Vince Lombardi built. It won’t be easy but the tough defense of the Giants will undoubtedly have their hands full against the Packers. It’s no secret that quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the main catalyst on offense capable of torching the Giants defense with ease and precision.

Can the Giants rise to the occasion and shut down one of the premier quarterbacks in the NFL? Unfortunately, the Packers will prove to be too much to handle as overall experience will play a factor in this game in the grand scheme of things.

While it’s true that quarterback Eli Manning has been in this exact situations a few times before, this is the first ever playoff game for head coach Ben McAdoo and for several players on the Giants. When you’re on the road, in the bitter cold, facing one of the top teams in the NFL, it’s enough to rattle even the strongest of players.

It’s going to be a bitter cold matchup with temperatures below zero degrees. These are the situations the Packers are built for and are riding some incredible momentum into this matchup. Ever since Rodgers proclaimed they would push the envelope when they were doubted to go the distance, they have been playing some incredible football straight into the postseason.

Expect to see this NFC Wild Card game being a close matchup with the Giants committing either a costly turnover or bad play that the Packers will ultimately capitalize on. The Packers will win in dramatic fashion with a 24-21 victory at home in front of their faithful fans. Sorry Giants fans, your season ends when all is said and done.

