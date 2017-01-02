NFL Playoffs 2017: Full Schedule for Each Round

Taking a look at the full 2017 NFL Playoffs schedule for each round, starting with Wild Card weekend.

It took until the final game of Week 17 between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions, but the 2016 NFL regular season is now behind us all. There’s only looking forward now. 20 teams are preparing for April and the 2017 NFL Draft now. More pressingly, though, is the 12 teams that are now getting ready to try and win Super Bowl 51 by running through the 2017 NFL Playoffs.

The playoff field for both the AFC and NFC is now set. Looking at the field, it’s hard not to be amazed at the different situations these various playoff teams find themselves in. You think that every team going into the 2017 NFL Playoffs would be ready for it to have gotten there, but that’s not the case. Be it because of injuries, a $72 million mistake, or other glaring weaknesses, there are teams that have an interesting road ahead.

However, fans have no idea exactly what that road through the postseason will look like. The NFL keeps it under wraps until the playoff field is set so that they can put the best games in the better time-slots to boost ratings. It makes sense, but fans want to know what the schedule for the playoffs is. Well, wait no longer.

Here is the full schedule for the 2017 NFL Playoffs, starting on Jan. 7 with Wild Card games all the way to Houston and Super Bowl 51:

Frankly there aren’t too many surprises that we’re looking at right here. The Texans and Raiders could be a matchup between Brock Osweiler and Connor Cook, so it makes sense that it gets the dreaded opener slot on Saturday. Meanwhile, the two NFC matchups are fantastic and are subsequently in primetime.

Even looking ahead, it all makes sense. You have the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots in the primetime slots because, well, those are arguably the two biggest teams in the league in terms of fanbase and ratings. So it stands to reason that they’d be there.

Regardless of any of that, though, the schedule is here and we can now see what the road through the 2017 NFL Playoffs looks like and when these 12 teams will have to be ready by. After such a wild regular season that took to the last minute to decide, this should be a fantastic postseason throughout.

More from NFL Spin Zone

This article originally appeared on