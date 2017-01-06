NFL Playoffs 2017: Madden NFL 17 predicts Detroit wins 15-13

If it’s up to Madden NFL 17, the Detroit Lions get the win. They win by a safety in overtime against the Seattle Seahawks to start off Wild Card weekend in the NFL Playoffs 2017.

Like they’ve done all season, the Detroit Lions win in the last second-according to Madden NFL 17. This time, though, it was a sack safety when it mattered most. Talk about a thrilling victory to kick off Wild Card weekend in the NFL Playoffs 2017.

It was a game full of defense, and the first score didn’t come until late in the second when veteran kicker Matt Prater knocked in a field goal at the two-minute warning. This made the score 3-0.

The Seattle Seahawks made the most of their first drive and scored at the very end of the first half with a touchdown to newly signed wide receiver Devin Hester. This put Seattle up 7-3 at the end of the first half.

There was no score in the third, but Seattle was able to cap off a drive at the very beginning of the fourth with a 47-yard field goal by Steven Hauschka. This made the score 10-3, putting Seattle up by two possessions.

The Lions looked good on their next drive with a few great passes, including a nice long pass to wide receiver Golden Tate on the right sideline. Unfortunately for Detroit, they couldn’t execute in the red zone, settling for just a field goal, making it 10-6.

Just when it looked like Detroit couldn’t score touchdowns, they did. Hester would fumble on his next return, and Lions’ fullback Michael Burton scooped up the ball and scored. This made it 13-10 Detroit.

Seattle would end up scoring another field goal on their next drive, tying the game at 13-13, and giving the Lions only 52 seconds left to score. They would drive all the way to the 38-yard line and try for the game-winning field goal, but Prater would just miss it. This sent the game to overtime.

It was pretty much back and forth throughout overtime, but the Seahawks had it in the end. However, they had it in their own end zone with four seconds left. Quarterback Russell Wilson would be brought down for a safety. The Lions won it 15-13.

It’s pretty tough to call an MVP in this game since it was so close. Also, there wasn’t a single great performance. In the end, I just have to give it to the Lions defense. They played so hard, and they were the ones to score the final points to win it. If they keep this up all postseason, they may make a Super Bowl run.

