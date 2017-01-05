NFL Playoffs 2017: Top 15 Super Bowl 51 Matchups Fans Would Love to See

As the 2017 NFL Playoffs get underway, what are the top 15 Super Bowl LI matchups that fans would like to see.

The 2017 NFL playoffs will officially begin on Saturday with Wild Card Weekend, which means it’s time to take a look at the top 15 Super Bowl LI football fans would love to see.

After another exciting year of action, 12 NFL teams have been fortunate enough to see their season extended into January as eight teams will square off between Saturday and Sunday for Wild Card Weekend. From the Pittsburgh Steelers ending the regular season on a hot note by winning seven games in a row to the Dallas Cowboys emerging as the best team in the NFC, the list of potential Super Bowl matchups for this year in Houston is simply amazing to look at.

Only time will tell when it comes to which team earns the opportunity to hoist the Lambardi Trophy in about a month from now, but that doesn’t mean football fans can’t have a little fun beforehand by trying to predict which teams would make the best matchups. Will the Seattle Seahawks have a chance for revenge against the New England Patriots? Better yet, could a third meeting between Tom Brady and Eli Manning be in the works?

Here are top 15 Super Bowl LI matchups football fans would love to see this year, starting off with the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions.

15. Dolphins vs. Lions

When it comes to the NFL playoffs, it’s always interesting to see which Wild Card teams are capable of making a run at the Super Bowl. As for the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions, how amazing would it be to see these two teams to face off against each other in Houston as No. 6 seeds?

Obviously, this seems like an absolute long shot when looking at both paths the Dolphins and Lions would have to take in order to get there, but it’s still interesting to think about. After seeing the way these two teams started off their season, nobody would have predicted Miami and Detroit would be playing into January as two of the Wild Card teams in the playoffs.

While the Dolphins managed to overcome a 1-4 start, the Lions took a similar path with a 1-3 record after their first four games of the 2016 season. To see both teams turn their season around despite tough circumstances was simply amazing for Miami and Detroit.

Now comes the most difficult challenge of all for these two teams, which is finding a way to win three games in a row on the road for an opportunity to play in Houston. As mentioned before, the chances of both the Dolphins and Lions reaching the Super Bowl as No. 6 seeds is an absolute long shot, but it would certainly be one unexpected showdown.

14. Raiders vs. Falcons

Back in Week 2 in a game that featured little defense, the Atlanta Falcons pulled off a thrilling win on the road against the Oakland Raiders 35-28. Obviously, the circumstance would be much different this time around since Derek Carr is recovering from a broken fibula suffered in Week 16 against the Indianapolis Colts, but that doesn’t mean a Super Bowl matchup between the Raiders and Falcons wouldn’t be entertaining from an offensive perspective.

No matter who ends up calling the shots under center for Oakland, if the team finds a way to make a deep run into the playoffs, it will most likely be due to having one of the league’s top wide-receiver duos in Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree. This year was the perfect example of just how dangerous these two star wide receivers can be after Cooper and Crabtree combined for 172 catches for 2,156 yards to go along with 13 touchdowns.

As for Atlanta, they happen to have one of the league’s top wide receivers the NFL has to offer in Julio Jones, who happens to be a former Alabama star as well just like Cooper. Who knows, maybe a showdown between two of the Crimson Tide’s best products is in the works if the Raiders and Falcons find a way to square off against one another.

13. Giants vs. Chiefs

If any head coach in the postseason is familiar with the New York Giants, it’s Andy Reid after playing them twice a year when he was head coach for the Philadelphia Eagles for 14 seasons. This time, the circumstances are much different as Reid has spent the last four seasons as head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, but that doesn’t mean he’s forgotten about the Giants style of play.

Normally when New York enters the playoffs as one of the league’s most dangerous teams, it’s due to the defense catching fire at the right time thanks to Eli Manning. Nothing against Manning and the rest of New York’s passing game, but the defense has been the true difference maker for this team after some gambles in free agency ended up paying off big time.

After seeing how the 2016 season played out for both teams, a matchup between the Chiefs and Giants would certainly turn out to be quite the defensive battle after these two squads ranked near the top of the league during the regular season. Teams capable of making Super Bowl runs tend to the ones heating up at the right moment, and when looking at the playing level behind Kansas City and New York from the last couple of weeks, it’s easy to understand why this matchup could end up happening.

12. Chiefs vs. Falcons

Speaking of the Kansas City Chiefs, remember in Week 13 when they pulled off a last-second win over the Atlanta Falcons? Instead of going for the extra point following a touchdown catch by Aldrick Robinson after the Falcons took a 28-27 lead, Matt Ryan and company decided to go for two in order to attempt increasing their lead to 30-27.

Instead, the unimaginable happened as Ryan threw an interception to Eric Berry that ended up being returned for a defensive PAT conversion to give the Chiefs a 29-28 lead. That turned out to be the difference maker. It’s crazy to think how the playoff standings would have turned out for Kansas City if Atlanta had just gone for the extra point, but everything seemed to work out well for both parties.

With both teams entering the postseason as No. 2 seeds to earn first-round byes, there’s a good chance the Chiefs and Falcons could end up meeting each other in Houston about one month from now if all goes well. If that does end up happening, here’s to hoping the meeting would be just as exciting the second time around with a high-scoring event going right down to the wire.

11. Cowboys vs. Chiefs

Don’t worry, this is the last appearance by the Kansas City Chiefs, for now. In their defense, it’s hard to ignore how many interesting matchups they would have against NFC opponents in the Super Bowl, especially against a team like the Dallas Cowboys.

Just like the New York Giants, the Dallas Cowboys are another team Andy Reid has become quite familiar with throughout his career from his time spent with the Philadelphia Eagles. After all of the years spent battling the Cowboys in the NFC East, how ironic would it be if Reid earned his first Super Bowl win against his former rivals?

Of course, Reid realizes defeating Dallas is easier said than done when seeing how dominant the offense has been all season thanks to rookies Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott. Kansas City may have ended the year with one of the best defenses in the league, but even they know keeping these rookies in check would be no easy task.

What the Cowboys have accomplished this year on offense after finishing 4-12 last year has simply been amazing, and as the team has proven all season, they’re up for any challenge from opposing defenses on the road to Houston.

10. Steelers vs. Seahawks

The argument can be made when it comes to two of the most hated teams in football from a fan perspective, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks are right near the top of that list. Some fans would hate to see either of these two teams win another Super Bowl, but it certainly would make for one intense battle if these No. 3 seeds found a way to earn a trip to Houston.

A few months ago, the Steelers were written off by many after sitting at 4-5 while coming off a four-game losing streak. Since then, Pittsburgh has looked unstoppable riding a seven-game winning streak heading into the postseason, as they may have the best chance of taking down the New England Patriots in the AFC.

Plus, if the Steelers and Seahawks do end up facing each other in the Super Bowl, fans would be lucky enough to enjoy the battle between two of the league’s top players in Antonio Brown and Richard Sherman. And when the time comes, there’s a good chance both Brown and Sherman will end up in the Hall of Fame, which is why this matchup between Pittsburgh and Seattle lands at No. 10 on this list.

9. Packers vs. Steelers

Six years ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers squared off in Super Bowl XLV in what turned out to be the first championship for Aaron Rodgers, as the future Hall of Fame quarterback helped deny Ben Roethlisberger his third ring. Unfortunately, this marked the last time either of these teams happened to reach the Super Bowl, despite the Steelers and Packers looking like strong contenders in the playoffs just about every year since then.

Most of the players are much different for both parties this time around, but there’s nothing Roethlisberger would love more than to have another chance to face the Packers in Houston for revenge over what took place six years ago. Even though Green Bay was leading for the entire game, keep in mind Pittsburgh almost found a way to rally in the fourth quarter before coming up just short in the 31-25 loss.

Not only do these two teams have two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks in Rodgers and Roethlisberger, but both players have some of the league’s most talented players that could turn a matchup like this into a very high-scoring game. Just look at some of the numbers displayed by these star quarterbacks throughout the 2016 season, and one can only imagine what the total points scored in this game would end up being.

8. Falcons vs. Patriots

When the time comes, there’s a good chance Tom Brady and Matt Ryan are going to be neck-and-neck after the results for the MVP award are finally released in a few weeks. No matter who ends up winning the award, there’s no question a Super Bowl matchup between these two quarterbacks after playing at a high level throughout the regular season would hopefully turn into an instant classic.

After missing the first four games of the season due to a suspension, nobody could have predicted Brady would display the type of numbers he did in a shorter time to find himself in consideration for the MVP award at the end of the season. Not only did Brady play a key role in helping the New England Patriots lock up the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but seeing him throw just two interceptions in 12 games compared to 28 touchdowns is absolutely insane to think about.

As for Ryan, the Atlanta Falcons quarterback has displayed some impressive seasons throughout his career, but nothing like what he’s accomplished throughout this past season. With the Falcons’ defense struggling to contain opponents, Ryan has done enough on offense to help the team earn the No. 2 seed in the NFC while setting career highs after throwing for 4,944 yards to go along with 38 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

It may sound hard to believe, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if Ryan edged out Brady for winning MVP when comparing the numbers by the two quarterbacks.

7. Texans vs. Cowboys

Every list like this needs a little controversy once in a while, and as much as football fans believe the Houston Texans don’t deserve a spot in the playoffs, they are currently in the No. 4 seed in the AFC, whether people want to accept it or not. Who knows, maybe after all of the struggles displayed throughout the course of the regular season, this would be the perfect time for Brock Osweiler, who was recently named the starter against the Oakland Raiders, and the offense to finally live up to their potential with the postseason officially getting underway.

Of all the teams to make a run at the Super Bowl, Houston may seem like the biggest long shot since they barely won arguably the weakest division the NFL has to offer in the AFC South. However, imagine a scenario where the Texans figured out a way to make a run and play the Super Bowl in their own stadium against a team like the Dallas Cowboys.

If this somehow were to happen, the state of Texas would absolutely lose their minds when considering the bragging rights that would be at stake. Even if the Cowboys seem to be the most popular team from football fans living in the state of Texas, there’s nothing Texans fans would love more than to see their beloved team snag a Super Bowl away from their in-state rivals.

6. Patriots vs. Giants

Will third time be the charm for Tom Brady and the New England Patriots if they have an opportunity to face the New York Giants in another Super Bowl? History seems to be on the side of Eli Manning and the Giants, but this is a dream matchup for Brady since everybody knows he would be playing with an extra chip on his shoulder.

New York came up on the winning end both times against New England in 2008 and 2012 during the two previous meetings between these teams in the Super Bowl, which happened to be won by a combined seven points. To top it off, the Giants managed to score game-winning touchdowns during the final minute of both Super Bowl wins, so it’s easy to understand why the Patriots would love a little revenge on their end.

Until Brady finally defeats New York in the Super Bowl, the New England quarterback is always going to be haunted by the criticism faced over never being able to defeat Peyton Manning‘s brother when it mattered the most. While this may not seem like a big deal when considering the four Super Bowls won by the Patriots since 2002, this is simply Brady wants from a personal competitive level, whether he wants to admit it or not.

Deep down, every football fans realizes how badly Brady wants to defeat the Giants in the Super Bowl before his career comes to an end.

5. Cowboys vs. Steelers

Is there even a reason to explain why the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers are sitting at No. 5 on this list? When it comes to NFL franchises with the most Super Bowl wins, the Steelers sit on top of that list (6) while the Cowboys are tied with the San Francisco 49ers for second (5). When taking all of this into consideration, Dallas would love an opportunity to tie Pittsburgh for the rights to be on top of that list, but they know it’s certainly not going to be easy.

Not only are the Steelers riding a seven-game winning streak into the playoffs while emerging as one of the most dangerous teams in the AFC, but they almost pulled off a win over the Cowboys when these two teams met during the regular season. Unfortunately, it was Pittsburgh’s defense that fell apart in the final minute after allowing Dallas to march 75 yards in 33 seconds for the game-winning touchdown.

What made that loss even more frustrating for the Steelers is they actually took the lead right before that final drive by the Cowboys after Antonio Brown caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Ben Roethlisberger with less than a minute left in regulation. After Dallas held on for the 35-30 victory over Pittsburgh the first time around, just imagine how many points these teams would end up scoring with a historical Super Bowl on the line.

4. Patriots vs. Seahawks

Two years ago, the Seattle Seahawks had the Super Bowl in their hands before throwing a costly interception in the end zone instead of just running it in with Marshawn Lynch to allow the New England Patriots to walk away with the victory. Even if the Seahawks eased the pain a little during the regular season after pulling off a 31-24 victory in Foxborough, the only way to truly get over what happened two years ago would be to win over the Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

One can only imagine how Seattle felt after losing that big game to New England, as it seemed to be the easiest call in the world to just run it up the middle with Lynch. And there’s a good chance that terrible feeling will never go away for members of the Seahawks since most players can’t imagine having something that seemed to be so close be taken away in a matter of seconds.

Anytime these two teams meet, it always seems to turn into an epic showdown, as a meeting in this year’s Super Bowl would be nothing different. If this does end up happening, Russell Wilson would need to display a similar performance against New England like he did during the regular season in which he threw for 348 yards to go along with three touchdowns.

3. Patriots vs. Packers

After all these years, it’s amazing how Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers have yet to face each other in a Super Bowl when considering the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers always seem to be strong favorites at the beginning of the season. In a way, a meeting between these two squads in the Super Bowl seems long overdue, which is why it would exciting to see it finally happen this February.

While Brady overcame the challenge of leading the Patriots to the No. 1 seed despite missing the first quarter of the season, Rodgers faced a more difficult challenge with the Packers after making a bold statement in the middle of the season about still making the playoffs. All hope seemed lost for Green Bay when they were sitting at 4-6 following a brutal loss to the Washington Redskins, but give Rodgers credit for leading the way down the stretch.

Everyone laughed at Rodgers when he made the statement about the Packers had what it takes to run the table to still make the playoffs, and that’s exactly what happened thanks to the struggles by the Detroit Lions at the end of the season. It was mentioned before how epic a showdown between Brady and Matt Ryan would be since they’re both in consideration for the MVP award, but Rodgers has done enough to see his name join the conversation as well.

Nothing against Ryan, but fans would prefer to see Brady vs. Rodgers when it comes to quarterback battles between two of the best to ever play the game.

2. Falcons vs. Steelers

On paper, the Atlanta Flacons and Pittsburgh Steelers have two of the most high-powered offenses in the league, and rightfully so when seeing some of the weapons they have to work with. Not only does each team have two top quarterbacks in Ben Roethlisberger and Matt Ryan, but both the Steelers and Falcons are fortunate enough to have two of the league’s fastest players at wide receiver in Antonio Brown and Julio Jones.

On top of having these dominant players, Pittsburgh and Atlanta have seen the stock of their running backs Le’Veon Bell and Devonta Freeman increase over the last couple of seasons. When looking at all of the weapons on offense for both teams, a Super Bowl between the Falcons and Steelers could turn out to be one of the highest scoring games of all time.

With that being said, the first thing that needs to happen for each team is to make sure they get to Houston first while overcoming difficult paths to the Super Bowl. Assuming both offenses carry over their success from the regular season, opponents from both conferences are going to have quite the workload cut out for them in the playoffs when it comes to containing Atlanta and Pittsburgh.

1. Patriots vs. Cowboys

Even with Tom Brady suspended at the beginning of the season, the New England Patriots were still considered favorites to make a run at the Super Bowl. The Dallas Cowboys on the other hand seemed like they would improve after last year’s 4-12 finish, but nobody expected them to emerge as the team to beat in the NFC, especially with two rookies leading the way on offense.

No matter how this season ends for the Cowboys, the organization has to be thrilled over what the future holds for Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott. If these two young studs found this much success as rookies, just imagine the potential Prescott and Elliott are going to have for years to come in Dallas.

When seeing how the Patriots and Cowboys were successful enough to lock up the top seeds in their respected conferences, it really wouldn’t be a surprise to see these two historic franchises meeting up in Houston at the beginning of February. Brady and company would certainly have the upper hand from an experience factor, but as Prescott and Elliott have proven all season, they’re certainly capable of handling the pressure to possibly top off what has already been a historical rookie season for both players.

