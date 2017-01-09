NFL Power Rankings: Divisional Playoff edition

We are down to eight teams that can still hoist the Lombardi Trophy via a victory in Super Bowl LI. How do these clubs rank from good to best?

Apparently eight is enough when it comes to what many feel is the best weekend of the season. Welcome to the NFL playoffs and the divisional round.

On Wild Card weekend, the Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks, Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay all came away with decisive victories. Meanwhile, the New England Patriots, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons sat and waited for their next opponent.

Last week, we rated all 12 playoff clubs. Now a new field is set. So how do the remaining clubs rank from No. 8 to No. 1? We will soon find out.

Note: Win-loss records include playoffs

8. Houston Texans

10-7 (AFC South champions)

No. 4 Seed in AFC

Defeated Oakland Raiders, 27-14, in AFC Wild Card Playoffs

This week: Face New England Patriots in AFC Divisional Playoffs

To be kind, it has been quite and up and down season for the AFC South champions. And now they return to the site of the first of their seven losses in 2016. Yes, the Houston Texans return to Foxborough for the second time this year.

Back in Week 3 on a Thursday evening, Bill O’Brien’s club made too many mistakes (especially on kickoff returns) and were shut out by the Patriots, 27-0. And that was a New England team with rookie Jacoby Brissett at quarterback.

But forget Brock Osweiler, Lamar Miller, DeAndre Hopkins and the Texans’ offensive attack for now. The Houston defense has really turned things around after a shaky start. Perhaps it was the reality of not having J.J. Watt. Including last week’s win over the Raiders, the Texans are allowing only 71.1 yards per game on the ground. In their first seven contests, this club gave up 135.4 yards per game rushing – 185 of those yards to the Pats back in September.

In any case, the top-ranked defense in the NFL will be seeing Tom Brady for the first time this season. And we’ll find out if this unit can live up to its lofty ranking. Meanwhile, O’Brien’s offense will do its best against the team that allowed the fewest points in the NFL in 2016.

January 7, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls (34) runs the ball in for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the second half in the NFC Wild Card playoff football game at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

7. Seattle Seahawks

11-5-1 (NFC West champions)

No. 3 Seed in NFC

Defeated Detroit Lions, 26-6, in NFC Wild Card Playoffs

This week: Face Atlanta Falcons in NFC Divisional Playoffs

Thanks to a 20-point home victory over the Detroit Lions during the opening weekend of the playoffs, the Seattle Seahawks have won two consecutive games for the first time since a three-game run of success from Weeks 9-11.

Yes, a team that traditionally plays its best football down the stretch heading into the playoffs finally put together one of its better efforts in the last two months in the 26-6 win over the visiting Lions. Hence, the Seattle ground game finally resembled the kind of attack we had gotten used to during the Russell Wilson era.

Second-year running back Thomas Rawls totaled 27 carries for 161 yards and a touchdown. The Seahawks ran for 177 yards on 38 carries. During the regular season, this same club averaged 99.4 yards per contest on the ground. Saturday’s rushing performance was the second-highest total of the season.

Perhaps even more encouraging was the play of the defense in terms of stopping the pass. Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for only 205 yards and his team never reached the end zone. Marvin Jones’ 30-yard reception was the longest allowed by the “Legion of Boom” in the game. Edge rusher Cliff Avril had two of the team’s three sacks.

Speaking of three sacks, that’s how many times Wilson went down in the game. And that has to be concerning for an offensive line that will have to deal with the likes of second-year outside linebacker Vic Beasley and his NFL-high 15.5 quarterback traps this season.

This is a battle-tested Seattle team. But we are not totally convinced that it’s still firing on all cylinders.

6. Kansas City Chiefs

12-4 (AFC West champions)

No. 2 Seed in AFC

This week: Host Pittsburgh Steelers in AFC Divisional Playoffs

Yes, you can hear the moans and groans between the whiffs of that wonderful barbecue from those tailgaters at fabled Arrowhead Stadium.

How on earth can the Kansas City Chiefs, who are tied for the third-best record in the NFL and didn’t play last week, wind up sixth on this list?

Hey, it’s not personal. It’s more the fact that this weekend the Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers (both with inferior win-loss records) impressively took care of…business. The former rolled to a 30-12 win over the Miami Dolphins. Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers and the red-hot Green Bay Packers sent home the New York Giants courtesy of a 38-13 score.

The Steelers have now won eight straight games and the Packers seven in a row. In all honestly, those streaks combined with the caliber of their performances have them climbing the charts.

Of course, to dismiss Andy Reid’s team would be foolish. The Chiefs are 22-4 in their last 26 regular-season contests and split a pair of playoff games in 2015. That makes them 23-5 overall in their last 28 outings. This from a team that lost five straight games prior to their current stretch.

Talk about solid but unspectacular? Kansas City leads the NFL with a plus-16 turnover differential and led the league with 33 takeaways. And they will have to be at their ball-hawking best against the potent Steelers this week and possibly the New England Patriots down the road.

The team’s top play-makers remain rookie wideout Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce. Simply put, they will have to be at their best the next three weeks and the Chiefs will have to come up with its share of steals if this club is to make a deep run in these NFL playoffs.

5. Green Bay Packers

11-6 (NFC North champions)

No. 4 Seed in NFC

Defeated New York Giants, 38-13, in NFC Wild Card Playoffs

This week: Face Dallas Cowboys in NFC Divisional Playoffs

The Green Bay Packers are on quite a roll. And for those who continue to criticize quarterback Aaron Rodgers for everything from the team’s 4-6 start to the results of the presidential election, good luck trying to cool off the red-hot signal-caller and his confident club.

NFL Mocks 3d 2017 NFL Mock Draft: New Regimes Create New Problems

It’s fascinating when you consider that Mike McCarthy’s team ran for only 75 yards on 25 carries and the 12-year passer was sacked five times by the New York Giants’ defense on Sunday. In between, he completed 25 of his 40 throws for 362 yards and four touchdowns. All told, the Pack ran 70 offensive plays, gained 406 total yards and played turnover-free football vs. Steve Spagnuolo’s defense.

So make it seven straight victories for the NFC North champions, who now head to Dallas for a rematch with a Cowboys’ team that defeated them, 30-16, in Week 6 at Lambeau Field. So with Rodgers throwing 34 TD passes and only three interceptions in his last 12 overall outings, why haven’t we moved the team from “Titletown” up the list?

That’s because Dom Capers’ defense has still proven to be extremely vulnerable. That unit will be tested big-time against the Cowboys’ powerhouse offensive line this upcoming Sunday. Meanwhile, so will a secondary that has slowly but surely gotten healthier as of late.

If the Packers can suddenly got hot when it comes to forcing turnovers and consistently pressuring the passer, then this is a team that is more than capable of getting to a Super Bowl. We just haven’t seen these things yet on a weekly basis. And we’re just not sure we will.

Dec 24, 2016; Charlotte, NC, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) on the sidelines in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

4. Atlanta Falcons

11-5 (NFC South champions)

No. 2 Seed in NFC

This week: Host Seattle Seahawks in NFC Divisional Playoffs

Ah, irony of ironies. The Atlanta Falcons are back in the NFL postseason for the first time since 2012. That year they were the No. 1 seed in the NFC. And after early playoff exits in 2008, ’10 and ’11, quarterback Matt Ryan finally got his first and only playoff win.

Atlanta owned a 20-point lead in the fourth quarter only to watch the Seattle Seahawks (and rookie quarterback Russell Wilson) came all the way back to take a 28-27 advantage with 31 seconds to play. However, Ryan would rally his club to a late field goal and a 30-28 victory. But the club fell short of the Super Bowl via a home loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

All told, the postseason hasn’t been kind to Ryan. In a total of five games, he owns a 1-4 record as a starter. The nine-year pro has thrown for nine scores but has been picked off seven times, lost three fumbles and been sacked 11 times.

Of course, this is the best we have ever seen Atlanta’s current starting quarterback. He and the Falcons scored an NFL-high 540 points – tied for the eighth-highest single-season total in league history. The confident pro connected on 69.9 of his throws for 4,944 yards, 38 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He is certainly in the MVP discussion and was recently voted First Team All-Pro.

However, do these Falcons have enough defense to make a difference in the postseason? We have seen them win their share of shootouts. But Atlanta allowed 371.2 total yards per game, just over 25 points per contest and 46 offensive touchdowns in 16 games. That might be the one thing that holds this team back from winning its first-ever Super Bowl title.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers

12-5 (AFC North champions)

No. 3 Seed in AFC

Defeated Miami Dolphins, 30-12, in AFC Wild Card Playoffs

This week: Face Kansas City Chiefs in AFC Divisional Playoffs

Is this really a team that sat with a 4-5 record after nine games and rode a four-game losing streak about two months ago?

Talk about a reversal of fortunes. The Pittsburgh Steelers have ridden the arm of Ben Roethlisberger, the hands of wideout Antonio Brown and the versatility of running back Le’Veon Bell to a long winning streak. In fact, all three stars sat out a Week 17 home tilt with the Cleveland Browns and still managed a victory.

In Sunday’s 30-12 conquest of the Miami Dolphins, Big Ben and Brown connected for two long first-quarter touchdowns. Then it was time to turn it over to Bell, who carried 29 times for 167 yards and two scores in the rout of Adam Gase’s team.

The fourth-year running back has had the hot hand (and legs) as of late. Including the effort vs. the Dolphins, Bell has totaled 222 touches for 1,265 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns in his last seven contests.

But what we have seen from the Pittsburgh defense as of late has been very encouraging. They are playing extremely physical football. Young linebackers Ryan Shazier and Bud Dupree have been terrific. Veterans Lawrence Timmons and ageless James Harrison continue to make plays. Rookie defensive backs Artie Burns and Sean Davis have grown up in a hurry.

During the team’s eight-game winning streak, Pittsburgh has totaled 30 sacks and 16 takeaways. Meanwhile, this same club forced only 10 turnovers and racked up 13 sacks during its 4-5 start. It’s those defensive numbers that make this a team to keep an eye on.

Nov 24, 2016; Arlington, TX, USA; Washington Redskins running back Chris Thompson (25) is tackled by Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Sean Lee (50) during the game at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys defeat the Redskins 31-26. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

2. Dallas Cowboys

13-3 (NFC East champions)

No. 1 Seed in NFC

This week: Host Green Bay Packers in NFC Divisional Playoffs

The newly crowned NFC East champions now know their opponent for this week. It’s a rematch with the Green Bay Packers, who the young Dallas Cowboys easily disposed of back in Week 6 at Lambeau Field.

Rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott ran 28 times for 157 yards and the Dallas ground attack finished with 191 yards on 33 carries. Quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 247 yards and three scores but did commit a pair of turnovers. But it was the Cowboys’ defense that took advantage of a discombobulated Green Bay attack that turned over the football four times, twice by Aaron Rodgers.

Of course, the Packers are a much different team these days. Then again, so is Jason Garrett’s club. One thing that hasn’t changed is the presence of Dallas’ offensive front and the inconsistency of the Packers’ run defense. Rodgers has been the hottest quarterback in the NFL for about two months. But it’s also hard to throw a touchdown pass while you’re on the sidelines.

Meanwhile, we haven’t seen the Cowboys that won 13 games for a spell. Numerous regulars either sat out or didn’t see a lot of playing time in the regular-season finale at Philadelphia. Combine that with the bye-week and it will be interesting to see how long it takes for the offense to get its rhythm going once again.

Still, Dallas has used this tried and true formula all season when it comes to pounding the rock and keeping the other team’s offense off the field. Until proven otherwise, we expect that to be the case for as long as the Cowboys remain in the playoffs. And that’s a very good thing.

1. New England Patriots

14-2 (AFC East champions)

No. 1 Seed in AFC

This week: Host Houston Texans in AFC Divisional Playoffs

When your current starting quarterback has thrown 28 touchdown passes and two interceptions in 12 games, it’s not a surprise that his club owns the best record in the league. Meanwhile, add in the fact that only six teams in the NFL have gained more yards on the ground than a club that ranked 30th in rushing in 2015.

The icing on the cake is the fact that the current AFC East champions have allowed the fewest points in the NFL in 2016. Bill Belichick’s club is eighth in the NFL in total defense and only the Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans gave up fewer yards per game rushing.

Yes, the New England Patriots are once again firing on all cylinders. Tom Brady is…Tom Brady. He’s helped the team get to the playoffs for the eighth consecutive year. Given their experience, you have to like their chances next week in an attempt to reach the AFC title game for the sixth straight year. And if they can stay hot the next two games, they will become the first franchise to make nine Super Bowl appearances.

Of course, both Bill O’Brien’s Houston Texans and the top-ranked defensive unit in the NFL will have something to say about it this upcoming Sunday. Brady will have to deal with the likes of outside linebackers Whitney Mercilus and surging Jadeveon Clowney. And if the Pats get past Romeo Crennel’s defense, the Pittsburgh Steelers or Kansas City Chiefs will present big-time challenges as well.

At the moment, a team that has won seven straight games doesn’t look like it will be pressed any other club. Right now, the Patriots look very much like the team to beat when it comes to Super Bowl LI.

More from FanSided

This article originally appeared on