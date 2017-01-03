NFL power rankings: final edition

The 2016 regular season is officially in the books. It came and went in the blink of an eye, as seasons typically do, but it was littered with excitement, disappointment and a whole bunch of surprises.

For starters, both Super Bowl teams missed the playoffs as the Panthers and Broncos both endured wildly underwhelming seasons. It’s the first time that’s happened in 13 years, proving just how shocking their falls from grace have been. The Lions and Texans backed into the playoffs with some good fortune on their sides. That doesn’t make their run to the postseason any less impressive, but they’re hardly the teams that the Cowboys or Steelers are.

And then there’s that one team that started the year towards the top of the list and has finished it the same way. The Patriots are roaring into the postseason behind one of Tom Brady’s greatest seasons ever – despite the fact that it was cut short by a suspension.

Without further ado, here are the final power rankings of the season, from 32 to 1 – one very last time.

Getty Images Getty Images